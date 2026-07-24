Specification
I have a technical specification ready for a custom alert indicator in NinjaTrader 8 (NinjaScript / C#). Important clarification: it is NOT an automatic trading bot, it is solely a visual indicator (arrows/lines on the chart) and sound alerts (notifications) based on EMA crossovers and range breakouts (ORB 15m) on lower timeframes for futures (MES). I already have the exact rules written out unambiguously (Non-Repaint logic, time filters, and adjustable parameters). Are you currently available to review the technical document and provide me with a quote/estimated time for this type of indicator? I look forward to your response
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders74
Arbitrage count0