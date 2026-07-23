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ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Order Block Expert Advisor with AI for EUR/USD

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Futures MySQL Product Design Collection of data on the internet

Specification

Platform

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
MQL5 Source Code Required
Compatible with Exness MT5 both standard and cent accounts/ICMarket accounts
Works on EUR/USD only (initial version)



Objective

Develop a fully automated AI Expert Advisor based on ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

The EA must only execute high-probability trades that satisfy all required conditions before opening a position.

The EA must avoid overtrading and prioritize quality over quantity.

AI-based trade scoring to rank setups instead of taking every valid signal.



Timeframes

Daily (D1)

Determine overall market bias.

H4

Confirm trend.
Detect institutional Order Blocks.

M15

Detect liquidity sweep.
Detect Change of Character (CHOCH).
Detect Break of Structure (BOS).
Execute entries.



Market Bias Rules

Bullish Bias

Conditions:

Daily trend:
Higher Highs
Higher Lows

AND

H4 trend:
Higher Highs
Higher Lows

Only Buy trades allowed.



Bearish Bias

Conditions:

Daily trend:
Lower Highs
Lower Lows

AND

H4 trend:
Lower Highs
Lower Lows

Only Sell trades allowed.



Order Block Detection

Bullish Order Block

Identify:

The last bearish candle before a strong bullish displacement candle that breaks market structure.

Store:

High

Low

Open

Close

Time



Bearish Order Block

Identify:

The last bullish candle before a strong bearish displacement candle that breaks market structure.

Store:

High

Low

Open

Close

Time



Liquidity Sweep Detection

Buy Setup

Price must first take:

Previous Day Low

or

Equal Lows

or

Major Swing Low

before entry.



Sell Setup

Price must first take:

Previous Day High

or

Equal Highs

or

Major Swing High

before entry.

No liquidity sweep = No trade.



Market Structure Shift

After liquidity sweep, EA must wait for:

CHOCH

OR

BOS

The break must close beyond the previous swing.

Ignore wick-only breaks.



Displacement

Entry is only valid if BOS is created by a strong impulsive candle.

Minimum displacement candle:

Large body

Small wick

Close beyond structure

Minimum candle body size should be user adjustable.



Entry Logic

After:

Liquidity Sweep



CHOCH/BOS



Displacement



Order Block Created



Wait for retracement into Order Block



Open trade.



Stop Loss

Buy

Below Order Block Low.

Sell

Above Order Block High.

User adjustable buffer:
Default = 3 pips.



Take Profit

Three options selectable by user.

Option 1

Risk Reward = 1:2

Option 2

Risk Reward = 1:3

Option 3

Nearest External Liquidity

(Default)



Risk Management

Risk per trade:
User adjustable

Default:
1%

Maximum Daily Trades:
2

Maximum Daily Loss:
2 losing trades

Maximum trades per signal
2-20 user adjustable

After two losses:

EA stops trading until next day.





Trading Sessions

Trade only during:

London Session

New York Session

Session times must be adjustable.

Default:

London
07:00–10:00 UTC

New York
12:00–15:00 UTC



News Filter

EA must avoid trading:

NFP

CPI

FOMC

High-impact USD news

News filter:

30 minutes before

30 minutes after

Integrate MT5 Economic Calendar.



Spread Filter

Maximum spread:

User adjustable.

Default:

2.0 pips.

No trade above spread limit.



Trend Filter

Only trade with higher timeframe trend.

Never counter-trend.



Trade Management

Break-even

Move stop to BE after 1R profit.

User selectable.

Trailing Stop

Optional.

ATR trailing stop.

Fixed pip trailing stop.

Disable.



Money Management

Inputs:

Risk %

Fixed Lot

Auto Lot

Maximum Lot Size

Minimum Lot Size



Daily Limits

Maximum trades:

2

Maximum wins:

2

Maximum losses:

2

After limit reached:

Disable trading until next day.



Dashboard

Display:

Current Trend

Market Bias

Spread

Session

Risk %

Open Trades

Today’s Profit

Today’s Loss

Current Order Block

Current Liquidity Level

News Status

Trading Enabled/Disabled



Alerts

Push Notification

Mobile Notification

Email

MT5 Alert

Whenever:

Trade opened

Trade closed

Trade skipped

News detected

Daily limit reached



Inputs

Risk %

RR Ratio

Spread Filter

Trading Sessions

Order Block Size

Minimum Candle Body

Break-even On/Off

Trailing Stop On/Off

News Filter On/Off

Maximum Trades

Maximum Daily Loss

Magic Number

Slippage

ATR Period

ATR Multiplier



Optimization

EA should be fully parameterized for Strategy Tester optimization.



Deliverables

MQL5 Source Code (.mq5)
Compiled EA (.ex5)
Well-commented code
No DLL dependency
Optimized for MT5 Strategy Tester
User Manual (PDF)




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Budget
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