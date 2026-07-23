Specification
Platform
MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
MQL5 Source Code Required
Compatible with Exness MT5 both standard and cent accounts/ICMarket accounts
Works on EUR/USD only (initial version)
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Objective
Develop a fully automated AI Expert Advisor based on ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC).
The EA must only execute high-probability trades that satisfy all required conditions before opening a position.
The EA must avoid overtrading and prioritize quality over quantity.
AI-based trade scoring to rank setups instead of taking every valid signal.
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Timeframes
Daily (D1)
Determine overall market bias.
H4
Confirm trend.
Detect institutional Order Blocks.
M15
Detect liquidity sweep.
Detect Change of Character (CHOCH).
Detect Break of Structure (BOS).
Execute entries.
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Market Bias Rules
Bullish Bias
Conditions:
Daily trend:
Higher Highs
Higher Lows
AND
H4 trend:
Higher Highs
Higher Lows
Only Buy trades allowed.
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Bearish Bias
Conditions:
Daily trend:
Lower Highs
Lower Lows
AND
H4 trend:
Lower Highs
Lower Lows
Only Sell trades allowed.
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Order Block Detection
Bullish Order Block
Identify:
The last bearish candle before a strong bullish displacement candle that breaks market structure.
Store:
High
Low
Open
Close
Time
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Bearish Order Block
Identify:
The last bullish candle before a strong bearish displacement candle that breaks market structure.
Store:
High
Low
Open
Close
Time
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Liquidity Sweep Detection
Buy Setup
Price must first take:
Previous Day Low
or
Equal Lows
or
Major Swing Low
before entry.
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Sell Setup
Price must first take:
Previous Day High
or
Equal Highs
or
Major Swing High
before entry.
No liquidity sweep = No trade.
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Market Structure Shift
After liquidity sweep, EA must wait for:
CHOCH
OR
BOS
The break must close beyond the previous swing.
Ignore wick-only breaks.
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Displacement
Entry is only valid if BOS is created by a strong impulsive candle.
Minimum displacement candle:
Large body
Small wick
Close beyond structure
Minimum candle body size should be user adjustable.
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Entry Logic
After:
Liquidity Sweep
↓
CHOCH/BOS
↓
Displacement
↓
Order Block Created
↓
Wait for retracement into Order Block
↓
Open trade.
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Stop Loss
Buy
Below Order Block Low.
Sell
Above Order Block High.
User adjustable buffer:
Default = 3 pips.
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Take Profit
Three options selectable by user.
Option 1
Risk Reward = 1:2
Option 2
Risk Reward = 1:3
Option 3
Nearest External Liquidity
(Default)
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Risk Management
Risk per trade:
User adjustable
Default:
1%
Maximum Daily Trades:
2
Maximum Daily Loss:
2 losing trades
Maximum trades per signal
2-20 user adjustable
After two losses:
EA stops trading until next day.
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Trading Sessions
Trade only during:
London Session
New York Session
Session times must be adjustable.
Default:
London
07:00–10:00 UTC
New York
12:00–15:00 UTC
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News Filter
EA must avoid trading:
NFP
CPI
FOMC
High-impact USD news
News filter:
30 minutes before
30 minutes after
Integrate MT5 Economic Calendar.
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Spread Filter
Maximum spread:
User adjustable.
Default:
2.0 pips.
No trade above spread limit.
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Trend Filter
Only trade with higher timeframe trend.
Never counter-trend.
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Trade Management
Break-even
Move stop to BE after 1R profit.
User selectable.
Trailing Stop
Optional.
ATR trailing stop.
Fixed pip trailing stop.
Disable.
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Money Management
Inputs:
Risk %
Fixed Lot
Auto Lot
Maximum Lot Size
Minimum Lot Size
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Daily Limits
Maximum trades:
2
Maximum wins:
2
Maximum losses:
2
After limit reached:
Disable trading until next day.
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Dashboard
Display:
Current Trend
Market Bias
Spread
Session
Risk %
Open Trades
Today’s Profit
Today’s Loss
Current Order Block
Current Liquidity Level
News Status
Trading Enabled/Disabled
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Alerts
Push Notification
Mobile Notification
Email
MT5 Alert
Whenever:
Trade opened
Trade closed
News detected
Daily limit reached
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Inputs
Risk %
RR Ratio
Spread Filter
Trading Sessions
Order Block Size
Minimum Candle Body
Break-even On/Off
Trailing Stop On/Off
News Filter On/Off
Maximum Trades
Maximum Daily Loss
Magic Number
Slippage
ATR Period
ATR Multiplier
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Optimization
EA should be fully parameterized for Strategy Tester optimization.
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Deliverables
MQL5 Source Code (.mq5)
Compiled EA (.ex5)
Well-commented code
No DLL dependency
Optimized for MT5 Strategy Tester
User Manual (PDF)
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