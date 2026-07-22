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Création d'un robot sur MQL5

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules

Specification

Bonjour, je recherche un développeur MQL5 expérimenté pour créer un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 basé sur une stratégie de trading intégrant des principes de gestion des risques rigoureux et d'intelligence financière. Le robot doit être capable de gérer plusieurs paires de devises et d'optimiser automatiquement les entrées et sorties en fonction de conditions de marché prédéfinies."

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Developer 48
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Developer 49
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Project information

Budget
630 - 640 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 3 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0