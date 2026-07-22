Specification
Bonjour, je recherche un développeur MQL5 expérimenté pour créer un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 basé sur une stratégie de trading intégrant des principes de gestion des risques rigoureux et d'intelligence financière. Le robot doit être capable de gérer plusieurs paires de devises et d'optimiser automatiquement les entrées et sorties en fonction de conditions de marché prédéfinies."
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Published: 1 code
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838
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Published: 1 code
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Published: 7 articles, 35 codes
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Published: 2 codes
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6
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24
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51
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100% / 0%
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Published: 5 codes
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446
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30
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267
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3
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Published: 2 codes
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Published: 1 code
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301
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14
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3
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264
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23
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105
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21
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31
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9
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134
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Published: 10 codes
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34
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552
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Published: 1 code
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Published: 1 code
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478
40%
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105
40% / 24%
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82
17%
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Published: 2 codes
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172
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2944
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429
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Project information
Budget
630 - 640 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0