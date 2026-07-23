Specification
Looking for A verifiable, disciplined XAUUSD analyst with controlled drawdown, consistent stop-loss use, clear communication and the capacity to service a live community. To send daily London and New York signals exclusively in my channel on Telegram
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Project information
Budget
300 - 1000 USD
VAT (21%): 63 - 210 USD
Total: 363 - 1210 USD
For the developer270 - 900 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0