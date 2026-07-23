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A Simple Awesome Oscillator Dashboard 30+ USD I will like to have a dashboard that will simply show in a box the value of awesome Oscillator buy or sell, the buy box can be green when awesome Oscillator is positive while the sell box can be red when awesome is negative. The time frames should be fixed to be weekly, daily and H4. When all boxes of a currency pair is green then it should show it on buy list section by the side and if all boxes are red it should

Create a forex trading robot (EA)for mt5 30+ USD Automatic buy and sell entries. stoploss (sl) take profit (tp) risk management and adjustable lot size. Adjustable risk percentage per trade. Trailing stop maximum number of open trades. Trading hours filter. Ability to backtest and optimize the strategy. Easy to use settings. The EA should work reliably on mt5 and provide the source code. I want the developer to test the EA and provide backtest results before

Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly

EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations

WillyFX 30+ USD need an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for educational and demo-account testing. The robot should identify trading opportunities using clear technical rules, manage entries and exits automatically, include stop-loss and take-profit controls, limit risk per trade, avoid excessive trading, and provide adjustable settings for backtesting and optimization

Forex robot 30+ USD Hello… need an MT5 expert advisor that scans up to five user-selected symbols for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns on a chosen timeframe, displays a signal dashboard with pattern strength scores, and automatically enters trades with risk-based lot sizing, fixed stop-loss and take-profit tied to the engulfing candle’s high or low

Mt5 ea 30+ USD I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained

An expert adviser based on MQL5 30+ USD Requirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with

REWARD! 35 - 200 USD I will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns