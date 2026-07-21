Specification
I'm looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a fully automated futures trading strategy. Please apply only if you have proven experience developing and testing NinjaTrader strategies.
Project Overview
- Develop a fully automated NinjaTrader 8 strategy.
- Designed for Apex funded and evaluation accounts.
- Primary instruments: NQ/MNQ Futures (with flexibility to support other futures later).
- Trading timeframe: 1-minute chart.
- Trading is limited to the first 90 minutes of the New York session.
Strategy Logic
Opening Price (Fair Value)
- Treat the market open as the initial fair value.
- Monitor price movement away from this level.
Trend Continuation
- Detect a strong momentum candle closing above or below the opening price.
- Enter in the breakout direction.
- Initial stop loss at the nearest swing or a configurable distance.
- Default profit target of 1:2 Risk/Reward.
Mean Reversion
- After a significant move away from the opening price:
- Detect a Break of Structure (BOS).
- Wait for a pullback.
- Enter in the reversal direction targeting the opening price (fair value).
- Disable reversal trades during major economic news.
Filters
- No trading during high-impact news (CPI, NFP, FOMC, Interest Rate Decisions, etc.).
- Only execute high-probability setups.
- Major swing confirmation before BOS entries.
- Pullback confirmation before entry.
Risk Management
- Risk management compatible with Apex account rules.
- Maximum of 2 trades per day.
- Stop trading after a configurable number of consecutive losses.
- Configurable stop loss, take profit, and position sizing.
Backtesting & Testing
The project should include:
- Historical backtesting.
- Performance analysis.
- Strategy validation and bug fixing.
- Optimization where appropriate before final delivery.
VPS & Apex Setup
Once the strategy is complete, I also need guidance on:
- Installing and configuring NinjaTrader on a VPS.
- Connecting NinjaTrader to an Apex account.
- Deploying the strategy so it trades automatically.
- Best practices for reliable 24/7 operation.
Please Include in Your Proposal
- Your experience with NinjaTrader 8 and C#.
- Similar projects you've completed.
- Your estimated timeline.
- Your fixed price quote.
- Whether you can provide backtesting and deployment support.
I'm looking for a developer who can deliver a reliable, production-ready strategy, not just code that compiles.
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