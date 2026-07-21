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Create a forex trading robot (EA)for mt5 30+ USD Automatic buy and sell entries. stoploss (sl) take profit (tp) risk management and adjustable lot size. Adjustable risk percentage per trade. Trailing stop maximum number of open trades. Trading hours filter. Ability to backtest and optimize the strategy. Easy to use settings. The EA should work reliably on mt5 and provide the source code. I want the developer to test the EA and provide backtest results before

Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly

EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations

WillyFX 30+ USD need an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for educational and demo-account testing. The robot should identify trading opportunities using clear technical rules, manage entries and exits automatically, include stop-loss and take-profit controls, limit risk per trade, avoid excessive trading, and provide adjustable settings for backtesting and optimization

Mt5 ea 30+ USD I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained

To create a Multi-indicator MT5 EA for XAUUSD and BTC (with RSI, RSI MA, Stoc, MA) 30+ USD I have a simple EMA strategy, I need to create an MT5 EA to trade gold Symbol: XAUUSD only, MT5, M15 Entry Conditions BUY Open one Buy when all of these conditions are true: EMA 9 crosses above EMA 21. RSI (14) is above 50 . MACD Line is above the MACD Signal Line. SELL Open one Sell when all of these conditions are true: EMA 9 crosses below EMA 21. RSI (14) is below 50 . MACD Line is below the MACD Signal Line

REWARD! 35 - 200 USD I will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns

Can you help me develope same indicator as this sample on youtube. I need fast response from you experienced developers 30+ USD hello could you make me same indicator for ninja ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxs2MuqvH3w if yes for how much and timeline ? thks in advance and please reply me as soon as possible you get my notification

KOKIE FX 30 - 200 USD PROGRAM: PSMI Market Intelligence Engine v1.0 OBJECTIVE: Analyse the market from higher timeframes to lower timeframes, build a market narrative, and only allow execution when every condition is confirmed. ========================================================= STEP 1 LOAD DATA ========================================================= Read: Monthly (future) Daily H4 H1 M15 M5