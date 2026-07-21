FreelanceSections

Looking for an Experienced NinjaTrader 8 Strategy Developer

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C#

Specification

I'm looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a fully automated futures trading strategy. Please apply only if you have proven experience developing and testing NinjaTrader strategies.

Project Overview

  • Develop a fully automated NinjaTrader 8 strategy.
  • Designed for Apex funded and evaluation accounts.
  • Primary instruments: NQ/MNQ Futures (with flexibility to support other futures later).
  • Trading timeframe: 1-minute chart.
  • Trading is limited to the first 90 minutes of the New York session.

Strategy Logic

Opening Price (Fair Value)

  • Treat the market open as the initial fair value.
  • Monitor price movement away from this level.

Trend Continuation

  • Detect a strong momentum candle closing above or below the opening price.
  • Enter in the breakout direction.
  • Initial stop loss at the nearest swing or a configurable distance.
  • Default profit target of 1:2 Risk/Reward.

Mean Reversion

  • After a significant move away from the opening price:
    • Detect a Break of Structure (BOS).
    • Wait for a pullback.
    • Enter in the reversal direction targeting the opening price (fair value).
  • Disable reversal trades during major economic news.

Filters

  • No trading during high-impact news (CPI, NFP, FOMC, Interest Rate Decisions, etc.).
  • Only execute high-probability setups.
  • Major swing confirmation before BOS entries.
  • Pullback confirmation before entry.

Risk Management

  • Risk management compatible with Apex account rules.
  • Maximum of 2 trades per day.
  • Stop trading after a configurable number of consecutive losses.
  • Configurable stop loss, take profit, and position sizing.

Backtesting & Testing

The project should include:

  • Historical backtesting.
  • Performance analysis.
  • Strategy validation and bug fixing.
  • Optimization where appropriate before final delivery.

VPS & Apex Setup

Once the strategy is complete, I also need guidance on:

  • Installing and configuring NinjaTrader on a VPS.
  • Connecting NinjaTrader to an Apex account.
  • Deploying the strategy so it trades automatically.
  • Best practices for reliable 24/7 operation.

Please Include in Your Proposal

  • Your experience with NinjaTrader 8 and C#.
  • Similar projects you've completed.
  • Your estimated timeline.
  • Your fixed price quote.
  • Whether you can provide backtesting and deployment support.

I'm looking for a developer who can deliver a reliable, production-ready strategy, not just code that compiles.

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Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0