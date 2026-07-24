FreelanceSections

SMC Martingale Pro: Automated Fvg Trading System

MQL5 Experts

Specification

SMC Martingale Pro is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for high-volatility markets like XAU/USD. It combines institutional Smart Money Concepts with a dynamic risk recovery system.

Key Features

  • Dual FVG Engine: Automatically identifies and renders both bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps in real time.

  • Multi-Timeframe Flexibility: Operates independently of the active chart timeframe to target higher-order imbalances.

  • Dynamic Martingale Recovery: Monitors deal history ( DEAL_PROFIT ) to scale lot sizes following a loss up to a user-defined safety cap ( MaxLevels ) before resetting.

  • Full Customization: Easily adjust base lots, multipliers, lookback periods, stop loss, and take profit points to fit your risk tolerance.


Files:

EX5
etona.ex5
128.4 Kb

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