MQL5 Experts
Specification
SMC Martingale Pro is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for high-volatility markets like XAU/USD. It combines institutional Smart Money Concepts with a dynamic risk recovery system.
Key Features
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Dual FVG Engine: Automatically identifies and renders both bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps in real time.
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Multi-Timeframe Flexibility: Operates independently of the active chart timeframe to target higher-order imbalances.
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Dynamic Martingale Recovery: Monitors deal history ( DEAL_PROFIT ) to scale lot sizes following a loss up to a user-defined safety cap ( MaxLevels ) before resetting.
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Full Customization: Easily adjust base lots, multipliers, lookback periods, stop loss, and take profit points to fit your risk tolerance.
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Project information
Budget
35 - 45 USD
Deadline
from 20 to 300 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0