Specification
A good trend predicting indicator is the one which can identify the trend change as soon as it happens on the chart. when a new candle is formed it should tell whether its going to go up or down. I have already seen a lot of repainting trend predictors so if your indicator is repainting then please don't bother contacting. I would like to see the demo version and then if satisfied , I would want the source code too .
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