Hi,





I am looking for an already made profitable EA.

It can be an indicator but then it must be possible to make an EA from the indicator.

Will need to test before payment (this can be in demo or limited time test).

I will pay up to $6000. Do not apply if you want an upfront payment. I need to test for a few times first.

Mostly only pips matters.

I look much the risk safety, money management, risk reward, and overall profits/risks.

I use small spread MT5 broker with fast execution.

EA can be tested in demo & live (so robots that trade well news in demo must also trade news well in live....)









Thank you

PS : I use email, skype, whatsapp, or here, to communicate