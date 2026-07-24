FreelanceSections

Looking for an already made profitable EA

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Hi,


I am looking for an already made profitable EA.

It can be an indicator but then it must be possible to make an EA from the indicator. 

Will need to test before payment (this can be in demo or limited time test).

I will pay up to $6000. Do not apply if you want an upfront payment. I need to test for a few times first.

Mostly only pips matters. 

I look much the risk safety, money management, risk reward, and overall profits/risks.

I use small spread MT5 broker with fast execution. 

EA can be tested in demo & live  (so robots that trade well news in demo must also trade news well in live....) 



Thank you 

PS : I use email, skype, whatsapp, or here, to communicate 


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Project information

Budget
100 - 6000 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)

Customer

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