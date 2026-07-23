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A Simple Awesome Oscillator Dashboard 30+ USD I will like to have a dashboard that will simply show in a box the value of awesome Oscillator buy or sell, the buy box can be green when awesome Oscillator is positive while the sell box can be red when awesome is negative. The time frames should be fixed to be weekly, daily and H4. When all boxes of a currency pair is green then it should show it on buy list section by the side and if all boxes are red it should

Create a forex trading robot (EA)for mt5 30+ USD Automatic buy and sell entries. stoploss (sl) take profit (tp) risk management and adjustable lot size. Adjustable risk percentage per trade. Trailing stop maximum number of open trades. Trading hours filter. Ability to backtest and optimize the strategy. Easy to use settings. The EA should work reliably on mt5 and provide the source code. I want the developer to test the EA and provide backtest results before

Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly

EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations

Mt5 ea 30+ USD I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained

Can you help me develope same indicator as this sample on youtube. I need fast response from you experienced developers 30+ USD hello could you make me same indicator for ninja ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxs2MuqvH3w if yes for how much and timeline ? thks in advance and please reply me as soon as possible you get my notification

Ninjatrader 8 bot development 30+ USD Hello, I want a simple bot for NinjaTrader8. I need a bot that operates automatically on Nasdaq (NQ/MNQ). Requirements: open buys and sells following a simple trend strategy, configurable stop loss and take profit, risk per trade of 1 to 2% of capital, if it loses 3% in a day, stop trading until the next day. Compatible with backtesting, delivery of the source code and the working bot in NinjaTrader 8. My initial

Professional MT5 / cTrader Expert Advisor Development Project (XAUUSD Gold) 30 - 1000 USD a { text-decoration: none; color: #464feb; } tr th, tr td { border: 1px solid #e6e6e6; } tr th { background-color: #f5f5f5; } Project Overview I am looking for an experienced algorithmic trading developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 and/or cTrader. The objective is to create a robust automated trading system focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) . This project is intended for serious

GoldScalpBot MT5 — improve XAUUSD scalp EA + local HTTP bridge for mobile app (IC Markets) 200+ USD Project: GoldScalpBot (already published: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/75652 ) I need an experienced MT5 developer to improve my existing Expert Advisor and its local app bridge. Current stack: - MT5 EA (MQL5) for XAUUSD scalping (EMA/momentum/breakout, ATR SL/TP, London/NY sessions, win-based lot scale, daily loss stop) - Local Node.js HTTP bridge (heartbeat + command queue) for a React Native mobile app