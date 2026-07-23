Specification
Custom MT5 EA for buy stop and sell stop breakout strategy.’ ‘Requirements, develop a custom Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that places buy-stop and sell-stop pending orders based on defined breakout rules.’ ‘All important values adjustable via inputs.’ ‘Includes stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and configurable risk management.’ ‘One trade at a time, works on demo before live.’ Provide source code and compiled file on completion.’ ‘Detailed trading logic to be finalized with the chosen developer.’
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Project information
Budget
200 - 300 USD
Deadline
from 10 to 20 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0