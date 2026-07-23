FreelanceSections

Mt5 Ea for buy-Stop and sell-stop breakout with trailing stop and auto re-entry

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++

Specification

Custom MT5 EA for buy stop and sell stop breakout strategy.’ ‘Requirements, develop a custom Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that places buy-stop and sell-stop pending orders based on defined breakout rules.’ ‘All important values adjustable via inputs.’ ‘Includes stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and configurable risk management.’ ‘One trade at a time, works on demo before live.’ Provide source code and compiled file on completion.’ ‘Detailed trading logic to be finalized with the chosen developer.’

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(395)
Projects
556
41%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(109)
Projects
180
25%
Arbitration
24
17% / 75%
Overdue
16
9%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(21)
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(213)
Projects
286
47%
Arbitration
27
59% / 37%
Overdue
36
13%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(16)
Projects
20
15%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(62)
Projects
77
58%
Arbitration
6
67% / 17%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
(2673)
Projects
3410
68%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
8
Developer 8
Rating
(16)
Projects
35
23%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(62)
Projects
90
29%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
8%
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
(2339)
Projects
2944
63%
Arbitration
124
44% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(611)
Projects
713
33%
Arbitration
45
49% / 42%
Overdue
14
2%
Working
13
Developer 13
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
15
Developer 15
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 5 codes
16
Developer 16
Rating
(59)
Projects
92
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
Working
17
Developer 17
Rating
(12)
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
7
0% / 71%
Overdue
3
23%
Working
18
Developer 18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(25)
Projects
31
13%
Arbitration
13
0% / 77%
Overdue
9
29%
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(49)
Projects
59
36%
Arbitration
15
27% / 60%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
(106)
Projects
129
25%
Arbitration
24
29% / 54%
Overdue
8
6%
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(3)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Published: 1 code
24
Developer 24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
(550)
Projects
838
61%
Arbitration
33
27% / 45%
Overdue
24
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
26
Developer 26
Rating
(82)
Projects
93
31%
Arbitration
9
22% / 56%
Overdue
5
5%
Working
27
Developer 27
Rating
(203)
Projects
264
22%
Arbitration
23
52% / 17%
Overdue
0
Working
28
Developer 28
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
29
Developer 29
Rating
(153)
Projects
213
69%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
22
10%
Working
30
Developer 30
Rating
(366)
Projects
446
54%
Arbitration
22
59% / 14%
Overdue
30
7%
Working
31
Developer 31
Rating
(8)
Projects
14
21%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
21%
Loaded
32
Developer 32
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
33
Developer 33
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
34
Developer 34
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
35
Developer 35
Rating
(61)
Projects
83
45%
Arbitration
27
11% / 70%
Overdue
8
10%
Free
36
Developer 36
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
37
Developer 37
Rating
(32)
Projects
33
42%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
9%
Free
38
Developer 38
Rating
(39)
Projects
38
45%
Arbitration
12
17% / 50%
Overdue
2
5%
Free
39
Developer 39
Rating
(318)
Projects
565
35%
Arbitration
81
31% / 44%
Overdue
204
36%
Working
40
Developer 40
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
41
Developer 41
Rating
(319)
Projects
324
71%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
42
Developer 42
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
43
Developer 43
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
44
Developer 44
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
45
Developer 45
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
46
Developer 46
Rating
(9)
Projects
11
55%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
47
Developer 47
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
48
Developer 48
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
49
Developer 49
Rating
(333)
Projects
543
66%
Arbitration
53
21% / 40%
Overdue
169
31%
Free
Published: 1 code
50
Developer 50
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
51
Developer 51
Rating
(4)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
4
50%
Free
52
Developer 52
Rating
(14)
Projects
18
22%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
22%
Loaded
53
Developer 53
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
54
Developer 54
Rating
(44)
Projects
51
59%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
Published: 5 codes
55
Developer 55
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
56
Developer 56
Rating
(618)
Projects
1429
59%
Arbitration
31
81% / 0%
Overdue
10
1%
Free
57
Developer 57
Rating
(64)
Projects
83
28%
Arbitration
9
33% / 56%
Overdue
9
11%
Free
Published: 1 code
58
Developer 58
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
59
Developer 59
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
60
Developer 60
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
61
Developer 61
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
62
Developer 62
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
63
Developer 63
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
64
Developer 64
Rating
(2)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
65
Developer 65
Rating
(4)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
66
Developer 66
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
67
Developer 67
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
68
Developer 68
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
69
Developer 69
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
70
Developer 70
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
71
Developer 71
Rating
(3)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
25%
Free
72
Developer 72
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
73
Developer 73
Rating
(10)
Projects
14
43%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
21%
Free
74
Developer 74
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
75
Developer 75
Rating
(10)
Projects
16
50%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
25%
Free
76
Developer 76
Rating
(257)
Projects
301
76%
Arbitration
13
77% / 0%
Overdue
4
1%
Loaded
77
Developer 77
Rating
(78)
Projects
246
74%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 1 article
78
Developer 78
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
79
Developer 79
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
80
Developer 80
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
81
Developer 81
Rating
(7)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 75%
Overdue
2
33%
Free
82
Developer 82
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
83
Developer 83
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
84
Developer 84
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
85
Developer 85
Rating
(28)
Projects
34
35%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
6%
Free
86
Developer 86
Rating
(298)
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
87
Developer 87
Rating
(52)
Projects
58
59%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
88
Developer 88
Rating
(513)
Projects
552
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
89
Developer 89
Rating
(271)
Projects
553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
90
Developer 90
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
91
Developer 91
Rating
(121)
Projects
134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
92
Developer 92
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
93
Developer 93
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
94
Developer 94
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
95
Developer 95
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
96
Developer 96
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
97
Developer 97
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
98
Developer 98
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
99
Developer 99
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
100
Developer 100
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
A Simple Awesome Oscillator Dashboard 30+ USD
I will like to have a dashboard that will simply show in a box the value of awesome Oscillator buy or sell, the buy box can be green when awesome Oscillator is positive while the sell box can be red when awesome is negative. The time frames should be fixed to be weekly, daily and H4. When all boxes of a currency pair is green then it should show it on buy list section by the side and if all boxes are red it should
Create a forex trading robot (EA)for mt5 30+ USD
Automatic buy and sell entries. stoploss (sl) take profit (tp) risk management and adjustable lot size. Adjustable risk percentage per trade. Trailing stop maximum number of open trades. Trading hours filter. Ability to backtest and optimize the strategy. Easy to use settings. The EA should work reliably on mt5 and provide the source code. I want the developer to test the EA and provide backtest results before
Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD
I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly
EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD
Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations
Mt5 ea 30+ USD
I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
Can you help me develope same indicator as this sample on youtube. I need fast response from you experienced developers 30+ USD
hello could you make me same indicator for ninja ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxs2MuqvH3w if yes for how much and timeline ? thks in advance and please reply me as soon as possible you get my notification
Ninjatrader 8 bot development 30+ USD
Hello, I want a simple bot for NinjaTrader8. I need a bot that operates automatically on Nasdaq (NQ/MNQ). Requirements: open buys and sells following a simple trend strategy, configurable stop loss and take profit, risk per trade of 1 to 2% of capital, if it loses 3% in a day, stop trading until the next day. Compatible with backtesting, delivery of the source code and the working bot in NinjaTrader 8. My initial
Professional MT5 / cTrader Expert Advisor Development Project (XAUUSD Gold) 30 - 1000 USD
a { text-decoration: none; color: #464feb; } tr th, tr td { border: 1px solid #e6e6e6; } tr th { background-color: #f5f5f5; } Project Overview I am looking for an experienced algorithmic trading developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 and/or cTrader. The objective is to create a robust automated trading system focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) . This project is intended for serious
GoldScalpBot MT5 — improve XAUUSD scalp EA + local HTTP bridge for mobile app (IC Markets) 200+ USD
Project: GoldScalpBot (already published: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/75652 ) I need an experienced MT5 developer to improve my existing Expert Advisor and its local app bridge. Current stack: - MT5 EA (MQL5) for XAUUSD scalping (EMA/momentum/breakout, ATR SL/TP, London/NY sessions, win-based lot scale, daily loss stop) - Local Node.js HTTP bridge (heartbeat + command queue) for a React Native mobile app
Macd Rsi stochastic vwap Bot. I have code. 150 - 300 USD
Привіт. Шукаю когось, хто б застосував мій код як бота . Я торгую індексом Aus_200 SFE (не XJO). Бот базується на MACD входу/виходу, RSI, стохастиці та vwap. Як тільки роботу приймуть, мені потрібно внести кілька коректив; однак, нічого суттєвого. Дякую

Project information

Budget
200 - 300 USD
Deadline
from 10 to 20 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0