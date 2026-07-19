FreelanceSections

Professional MT5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for XAU/USD (Gold)

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization C++

Specification

I need a professional MT5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for XAU/USD (Gold) only. Requirements: - Symbol: XAU/USD only - Timeframe: H1 trend, M5 entry - Smart Money Concept (SMC) - Liquidity Sweep - Break of Structure (BOS) - Order Block Retest - Confirmation Candle (Engulfing or Pin Bar) - ATR-based Stop Loss - Risk:Reward = 1:3 (adjustable) - Auto Lot (1% risk) - Break Even - Trailing Stop - Maximum 2 trades per day - One open trade at a time - London & New York Session Filter - News Filter - Spread Filter - Dashboard - Push Notifications Deliverables: - Source Code (.mq5) - Compiled File (.ex5) - Backtest Report - Installation Guide - 30 days bug-fix support

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Project information

Budget
30 USD
Deadline
from 10 to 14 day(s)

Customer

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