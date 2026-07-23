Specification
السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته،
أبحث عن مبرمج MQL5 خبير ومتمكن جداً لتطوير روبوت تداول (Expert Advisor) محترف لمنصة MetaTrader 5 يعمل باستراتيجية هيدج محددة بصفقة واحدة فقط في كل اتجاه (1 Buy & 1 Sell Max) مع إدارة مخاطر صارمة.
المواصفات والاستراتيجية المطلوبة:
1. آلية الهيدج المحدود (Single Position Hedging Limit):
الحد الأقصى للصفقات: يُسمح للروبوت بفتح صفقة شراء واحدة (1 Buy) وصفقة بيع واحدة (1 Sell) فقط كحد أقصى في نفس الوقت. لا يُسمح بفتح أي صفقات مضاعفة أو تراكمية أخرى.
عند فتح الصفقة الأولى وتحقيقها ربحاً محدداً، يتم نقل الستوب لوز فوراً لمنطقة الدخول لتأمينها (Break-Even / Lock in Profit).
قبل إغلاق الصفقة الأولى: يقوم الروبوت بفتح صفقة عكسية واحدة فقط (هيدج) لتغطية الانعكاس.
تأمين الصفقة الثانية فور وصولها للربح المطلوب، ومتابعة الصفقات المأمنة دون فتح أي صفقات جديدة حتى يتم إغلاق أحدهما.
2. ملاحقة الأرباح (Dynamic Trailing Stop & Step):
ملاحقة الأرباح للصفقات المفتوحة وعدم إغلاقها إلا عند انعكاس السعر بمقدار محدد (Trailing Step).
3. فلتر أوقات العمل والأخبار (Time & News Filter):
فلتر أوقات العمل (Trading Time Filter): إمكانية تحديد ساعات عمل يومية (مثلاً من 08:00 صباحاً حتى 20:00 مساءً) والتوقف عن فتح صفقات جديدة خارج هذه الساعات.
فلتر الأخبار (Auto News Filter): إيقاف فتح الصفقات جديدة قبل الأخبار القوية (High Impact News) بـ 15 دقيقة وبعدها بـ 15 دقيقة لتجنب الانزلاق السعري.
4. إدارة المخاطر وتحديد الخسارة (Risk Management & Max Drawdown):
تحديد حد أقصى للتراجع (Max Drawdown Limit / Equity Protection) يغلق جميع الصفقات ويوقف التداول لحماية الحساب من أية قفزات مفاجئة.
التحكم الكامل بـ (Lot Size, Pips Step, Target Points).
الشروط المتطلبة للترشح والقبول:
تسليم ملف الكود المصدري .mq5 مفتوح المصدر كاملاً بالإضافة لملف الـ .ex5.
تقديم كود برمجي نظيف وخالي من الأخطاء والتوقفات (Bug-Free Code).
إمكانية عمل اختبار مكتبي (Backtest) واختبار حي على حساب تجريبي (Demo Account) قبل التسليم النهائي وحسم العقد.
يرجى من المبرمجين الجادين تقديم عروضهم مع تحديد التكلفة والمدة الزمنية للتنفيذ.
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