FreelanceSections

Required Expert MQL5 Developer for Single-Position Smart Hedging EA with News Filter

MQL5 Experts Forex

Specification

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته،
​أبحث عن مبرمج MQL5 خبير ومتمكن جداً لتطوير روبوت تداول (Expert Advisor) محترف لمنصة MetaTrader 5 يعمل باستراتيجية هيدج محددة بصفقة واحدة فقط في كل اتجاه (1 Buy & 1 Sell Max) مع إدارة مخاطر صارمة.
​المواصفات والاستراتيجية المطلوبة:
​1. آلية الهيدج المحدود (Single Position Hedging Limit):
​الحد الأقصى للصفقات: يُسمح للروبوت بفتح صفقة شراء واحدة (1 Buy) وصفقة بيع واحدة (1 Sell) فقط كحد أقصى في نفس الوقت. لا يُسمح بفتح أي صفقات مضاعفة أو تراكمية أخرى.
​عند فتح الصفقة الأولى وتحقيقها ربحاً محدداً، يتم نقل الستوب لوز فوراً لمنطقة الدخول لتأمينها (Break-Even / Lock in Profit).
​قبل إغلاق الصفقة الأولى: يقوم الروبوت بفتح صفقة عكسية واحدة فقط (هيدج) لتغطية الانعكاس.
​تأمين الصفقة الثانية فور وصولها للربح المطلوب، ومتابعة الصفقات المأمنة دون فتح أي صفقات جديدة حتى يتم إغلاق أحدهما.
​2. ملاحقة الأرباح (Dynamic Trailing Stop & Step):
​ملاحقة الأرباح للصفقات المفتوحة وعدم إغلاقها إلا عند انعكاس السعر بمقدار محدد (Trailing Step).
​3. فلتر أوقات العمل والأخبار (Time & News Filter):
​فلتر أوقات العمل (Trading Time Filter): إمكانية تحديد ساعات عمل يومية (مثلاً من 08:00 صباحاً حتى 20:00 مساءً) والتوقف عن فتح صفقات جديدة خارج هذه الساعات.
​فلتر الأخبار (Auto News Filter): إيقاف فتح الصفقات جديدة قبل الأخبار القوية (High Impact News) بـ 15 دقيقة وبعدها بـ 15 دقيقة لتجنب الانزلاق السعري.
​4. إدارة المخاطر وتحديد الخسارة (Risk Management & Max Drawdown):
​تحديد حد أقصى للتراجع (Max Drawdown Limit / Equity Protection) يغلق جميع الصفقات ويوقف التداول لحماية الحساب من أية قفزات مفاجئة.
​التحكم الكامل بـ (Lot Size, Pips Step, Target Points).
​الشروط المتطلبة للترشح والقبول:
​تسليم ملف الكود المصدري .mq5 مفتوح المصدر كاملاً بالإضافة لملف الـ .ex5.
​تقديم كود برمجي نظيف وخالي من الأخطاء والتوقفات (Bug-Free Code).
​إمكانية عمل اختبار مكتبي (Backtest) واختبار حي على حساب تجريبي (Demo Account) قبل التسليم النهائي وحسم العقد.
​يرجى من المبرمجين الجادين تقديم عروضهم مع تحديد التكلفة والمدة الزمنية للتنفيذ.

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Budget
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Deadline
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