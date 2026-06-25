Pine Script Integration Request (Experienced Coders Only)

I am looking for a highly experienced Pine Script developer to integrate a Demand & Supply Zone module into my existing indicator.

Requirements

Keep my current indicator (Rudy) exactly as it is.

Do NOT modify, remove, or alter any existing logic, calculations, signals, alerts, or visual elements.

Add only the Demand & Supply Zone boxes from a second Pine Script.

I only want the Supply and Demand boxes (red and blue zones).

Do NOT include BOS, CHoCH, arrows, labels, market structure, FVGs, order blocks, or any other features from the source script.

The zones must function exactly as they do in the original script.

The integration must be clean, optimized, and free of conflicts with existing variables and functions.

No repainting issues should be introduced.

The final script must compile without errors and maintain the performance of the original indicator.

Important

This is not a request to create a new indicator from scratch. The task is strictly to merge the Demand & Supply box functionality from one Pine Script into my existing Rudy indicator while keeping Rudy unchanged.

Who I Am Looking For

Only experienced and advanced Pine Script developers should apply. Please do not apply if you are a beginner or if you have limited experience with large Pine Script integrations.