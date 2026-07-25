Specification
I need a developer that can make my trading strategies into a working perfect EA Robot working on Mt5. Candlestick pattern confirmation through PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, Liquidities, HTF OB
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Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0