MQL4 Indicators Experts
Specification
BUY ALERTSupertrend turns Bullish
Last time xSupertrend was bearish, there is a retracement on BBstops
Last time XSupertrend was bearish, Price was < or = to MA1
Instrument is in trend (STEP MA and STEP MA 2 are both Bullish)
SELL ALERT
Supertrend turns Bearish
Last time xSupertrend was bullish, there is a retracement on BBstops
Last time XSupertrend was bullish, Price was < or = to MA1
STEP MA1 and STEP MA 2 are both Bearish)
Note - There are a few other details we need to discuss and clarify, before we proceed
