FreelanceSections

HAJOSKI

MQL4 Indicators Experts

Specification

BUY ALERT

Supertrend turns Bullish
Last time xSupertrend was bearish, there is a retracement on BBstops
Last time XSupertrend was bearish, Price was < or = to MA1
Instrument is in trend (STEP MA and STEP MA 2 are both Bullish)


SELL ALERT

Supertrend turns Bearish

Last time xSupertrend was bullish, there is a retracement on BBstops

Last time XSupertrend was bullish, Price was < or = to MA1

STEP MA1 and STEP MA 2 are both Bearish)



Note - There are a few other details we need to discuss and clarify, before we proceed 



