Specification
ده بوت مشابهه نفس ما احتاج بيكون عباره عن اقوي الاستيراتيجيات مثل
smc , ict
trend
price action
mcad
rsi
وهناك اكثر
تستطيع ان تحدد استيراتيجية واحده او اكثر وعند مثلا تطابق 60% من الشروط يفتح الصفقه ويكون طبعا فيه ستوب لوز وستوب متحرك لتكبير الارباح
Published: 2 codes
Top manager 70 - 120 USDA multi-symbol, rule-based trade management Expert Advisor designed to recover, neutralize, and scale out of DCA baskets using intelligent closing logic and full manual control through an on-chart dashboard. The EA continuously scans multiple symbols and monitors all open trades with a specific magic number. Based on trader-enabled rules (R1–R4) and Break-Even modes (BE1–BE3), it selectively closes trades when
Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USDSpecifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the
Need profitable XAUUSD EA for Mt5. 30 - 1000 USDLooking for a developer to develop or provide past expert advisor that can cope with high impact news and high trends. needs to be mt5. Any strategy necessary. need to be able to backtest myself or see past results. Minimum profit per month 30% but needs to be very low drawdown. Can be one shot trade a day or a 1 min scalper ea. I will not be going to telegram to discuss further
Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USDspecification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0