Development of Rule-Based Forex EA (Session-Based, No Grid/Martingale) 500+ USD PrimeFlowEA — v1 Specification Objective: PrimeFlowEA v1 is designed to enforce disciplined, rule-based execution within a single daily trading session. The goal of v1 is correct behavior and execution discipline , not optimization or performance tuning. 1. Market & Time Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Symbol(s): User-selectable (single symbol per chart) Execution timeframe: Configurable (default: M5 / M15)

Top manager 70 - 120 USD A multi-symbol, rule-based trade management Expert Advisor designed to recover, neutralize, and scale out of DCA baskets using intelligent closing logic and full manual control through an on-chart dashboard. The EA continuously scans multiple symbols and monitors all open trades with a specific magic number. Based on trader-enabled rules (R1–R4) and Break-Even modes (BE1–BE3), it selectively closes trades when

Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USD Specifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the

Python Script pyMT5ReportsMergerV10 Permutation Calculation for 12 MT5 Reports 30+ USD 1.Sinyal Perdagangan : Sinyal beli: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke atas (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous signal_previous). Gambar di bawah menunjukkan kasus beli dan jual. 2. Posisi ditutup pada sinyal yang berlawanan: Posisi beli ditutup pada sinyal jual, dan posisi

Development of a trading robot in TradeLocker and mt5 30 - 50 USD Trading Bot Executes Trades on Specific Days via TradingView Alerts **As a** trader, **I want** to develop a trading bot that integrates with TradeLocker and MTS, **So that** when a TradingView alert (based on a 2,4,5,10,15,30 minute break and retest strategy whichever one) is triggered first. the bot will execute trades on both platforms, but only on specific days of the week. --- ## Acceptance Criteria 1

Seeking MQL5 + LLM Developer Partner to Build Elliott Wave AI Trading System 30+ USD Project Description I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems. This is a long-term partnership opportunity , not a one-off paid freelance job. I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience , applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave

MT4 EA Developer Needed – Convert “Lucky Reversal” Indicator into Automated EA 500 - 1000 USD Hello, I’m looking for an experienced MT4 (MQL4) developer to convert the Lucky Reversal indicator from indicatorspot.com into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA). Project Scope Code an MT4 EA that replicates the exact logic and signals of the Lucky Reversal indicator Trades should open and close automatically based on the indicator’s rules Must match indicator behavior 1:1 (no approximations) EA Requirements MT4

Need profitable XAUUSD EA for Mt5. 30 - 1000 USD Looking for a developer to develop or provide past expert advisor that can cope with high impact news and high trends. needs to be mt5. Any strategy necessary. need to be able to backtest myself or see past results. Minimum profit per month 30% but needs to be very low drawdown. Can be one shot trade a day or a 1 min scalper ea. I will not be going to telegram to discuss further

High Time Frame zones + MSS + SBC + VSA indicator 31+ USD 🔹 COMPLETE DEVELOPMENT ASSIGNMENT Institutional Volume & Structure Indicator Platform: MT5 (preferred) OR TradingView (Pine Script v5) Type: Indicator only (NO EA, NO auto trading) Purpose: Institutional analysis for manual trading & manual backtesting 1. GENERAL REQUIREMENTS Indicator only (no orders, no strategy execution) No repainting Auto update + auto remove logic Clean, modular, performance-safe code User