Specification
I want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
111
31%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
50%
Loaded
8
Rating
Projects
595
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
Similar orders
Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USDSpecifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the
Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USDspecification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter
VOLUME PROFILE EA 30+ USDLooking for experience MT5 developer to build a rule-based EA using Volume Profile concept. Only developer with proven past experience working with Volume Profile indicator (ie, VAH, VAL, POC, session profiles or anchored profiles) will be considered. Interested developer must submit a screenshot or video clip of a past project involving Volume Profile, before being shortlisted. Specification will only be shared and
EA Update 100 - 150 USDI need my current EA to be updated so that it doesn’t enter trades under certain conditions. And I need the current entry logic as market order to be changed to limit order. Further details can be discussed privately on google meet
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders8
Arbitrage count0