Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USD Specifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the

Python Script pyMT5ReportsMergerV10 Permutation Calculation for 12 MT5 Reports 30+ USD 1.Sinyal Perdagangan : Sinyal beli: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke atas (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous signal_previous). Gambar di bawah menunjukkan kasus beli dan jual. 2. Posisi ditutup pada sinyal yang berlawanan: Posisi beli ditutup pada sinyal jual, dan posisi

Development of a trading robot in TradeLocker and mt5 30 - 50 USD Trading Bot Executes Trades on Specific Days via TradingView Alerts **As a** trader, **I want** to develop a trading bot that integrates with TradeLocker and MTS, **So that** when a TradingView alert (based on a 2,4,5,10,15,30 minute break and retest strategy whichever one) is triggered first. the bot will execute trades on both platforms, but only on specific days of the week. --- ## Acceptance Criteria 1

Seeking MQL5 + LLM Developer Partner to Build Elliott Wave AI Trading System 30+ USD Project Description I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems. This is a long-term partnership opportunity , not a one-off paid freelance job. I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience , applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave

MT4 EA Developer Needed – Convert “Lucky Reversal” Indicator into Automated EA 500 - 1000 USD Hello, I’m looking for an experienced MT4 (MQL4) developer to convert the Lucky Reversal indicator from indicatorspot.com into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA). Project Scope Code an MT4 EA that replicates the exact logic and signals of the Lucky Reversal indicator Trades should open and close automatically based on the indicator’s rules Must match indicator behavior 1:1 (no approximations) EA Requirements MT4

Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USD specification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter

VOLUME PROFILE EA 30+ USD Looking for experience MT5 developer to build a rule-based EA using Volume Profile concept. Only developer with proven past experience working with Volume Profile indicator (ie, VAH, VAL, POC, session profiles or anchored profiles) will be considered. Interested developer must submit a screenshot or video clip of a past project involving Volume Profile, before being shortlisted. Specification will only be shared and

Apply only with your existing Support/Resistance Indicator/Expert which is being optimised , This is based on integrating your already optimized indicator/expert to my existing expert . 30+ USD My expert already has the rest of the required features implemented . Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . My expert already has money management , session filter etc . Trailing is threshold based . Please send a picture as well to show your expert on a live chart . Most specific is the 5m tf , to 1m execution

EA Update 100 - 150 USD I need my current EA to be updated so that it doesn’t enter trades under certain conditions. And I need the current entry logic as market order to be changed to limit order. Further details can be discussed privately on google meet