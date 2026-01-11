Specification
PrimeFlowEA — v1 Specification
Objective:
PrimeFlowEA v1 is designed to enforce disciplined, rule-based execution within a single daily trading session.
The goal of v1 is correct behavior and execution discipline, not optimization or performance tuning.
1. Market & Time
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
-
Symbol(s): User-selectable (single symbol per chart)
-
Execution timeframe: Configurable (default: M5 / M15)
-
Higher-timeframe (HTF) bias timeframe: Configurable (e.g., H1 / H4)
2. Session Rules
-
One trading session per day
-
Session start and end time are user-defined
-
Trading is disabled outside the session window
-
At session start:
-
HTF directional bias is determined and fixed for the entire session
-
No mid-session bias recalculation or flipping
-
3. Entry Logic
-
Trades are executed only at predefined price levels
-
No signal stacking or continuous signal generation
-
One initial trade per session maximum
-
If the initial trade hits Stop Loss:
-
One re-entry is allowed (same direction, same logic)
-
-
No additional trades after re-entry
4. Risk & Trade Management
-
Fixed risk per trade (percentage of account balance)
-
Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit logic (configurable)
-
No martingale, grid, or trade scaling
-
Maximum trades per session: 2 (initial + one re-entry)
5. Session Termination Logic
The trading session is terminated immediately after any of the following:
-
Take Profit is hit
-
Initial loss + re-entry is completed
-
Session end time is reached
Once terminated, no further trades are allowed until the next session.
6. Safety & Constraints
-
No trading outside session hours
-
No more than one active position at any time
-
No trade stacking
-
All rules must be strictly enforced programmatically
7. Testing & Scope
-
EA must be forward-test ready
-
No optimization, curve-fitting, or performance tuning required in v1
-
Focus is strictly on rule correctness and execution integrity
End of v1 Specification