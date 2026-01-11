PrimeFlowEA — v1 Specification

Objective:

PrimeFlowEA v1 is designed to enforce disciplined, rule-based execution within a single daily trading session.

The goal of v1 is correct behavior and execution discipline, not optimization or performance tuning.

1. Market & Time

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

Symbol(s): User-selectable (single symbol per chart)

Execution timeframe: Configurable (default: M5 / M15)

Higher-timeframe (HTF) bias timeframe: Configurable (e.g., H1 / H4)

2. Session Rules

One trading session per day

Session start and end time are user-defined

Trading is disabled outside the session window

At session start: HTF directional bias is determined and fixed for the entire session No mid-session bias recalculation or flipping



3. Entry Logic

Trades are executed only at predefined price levels

No signal stacking or continuous signal generation

One initial trade per session maximum

If the initial trade hits Stop Loss: One re-entry is allowed (same direction, same logic)

No additional trades after re-entry

4. Risk & Trade Management

Fixed risk per trade (percentage of account balance)

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit logic (configurable)

No martingale, grid, or trade scaling

Maximum trades per session: 2 (initial + one re-entry)

5. Session Termination Logic

The trading session is terminated immediately after any of the following:

Take Profit is hit

Initial loss + re-entry is completed

Session end time is reached

Once terminated, no further trades are allowed until the next session.

6. Safety & Constraints

No trading outside session hours

No more than one active position at any time

No trade stacking

All rules must be strictly enforced programmatically

7. Testing & Scope

EA must be forward-test ready

No optimization, curve-fitting, or performance tuning required in v1

Focus is strictly on rule correctness and execution integrity

End of v1 Specification