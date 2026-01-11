FreelanceSections

Development of Rule-Based Forex EA (Session-Based, No Grid/Martingale)

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

PrimeFlowEA — v1 Specification

Objective:
PrimeFlowEA v1 is designed to enforce disciplined, rule-based execution within a single daily trading session.
The goal of v1 is correct behavior and execution discipline, not optimization or performance tuning.

1. Market & Time

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

  • Symbol(s): User-selectable (single symbol per chart)

  • Execution timeframe: Configurable (default: M5 / M15)

  • Higher-timeframe (HTF) bias timeframe: Configurable (e.g., H1 / H4)

2. Session Rules

  • One trading session per day

  • Session start and end time are user-defined

  • Trading is disabled outside the session window

  • At session start:

    • HTF directional bias is determined and fixed for the entire session

    • No mid-session bias recalculation or flipping

3. Entry Logic

  • Trades are executed only at predefined price levels

  • No signal stacking or continuous signal generation

  • One initial trade per session maximum

  • If the initial trade hits Stop Loss:

    • One re-entry is allowed (same direction, same logic)

  • No additional trades after re-entry

4. Risk & Trade Management

  • Fixed risk per trade (percentage of account balance)

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit logic (configurable)

  • No martingale, grid, or trade scaling

  • Maximum trades per session: 2 (initial + one re-entry)

5. Session Termination Logic

The trading session is terminated immediately after any of the following:

  • Take Profit is hit

  • Initial loss + re-entry is completed

  • Session end time is reached

Once terminated, no further trades are allowed until the next session.

6. Safety & Constraints

  • No trading outside session hours

  • No more than one active position at any time

  • No trade stacking

  • All rules must be strictly enforced programmatically

7. Testing & Scope

  • EA must be forward-test ready

  • No optimization, curve-fitting, or performance tuning required in v1

  • Focus is strictly on rule correctness and execution integrity

End of v1 Specification


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(17)
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(491)
Projects
954
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
10%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
3
Developer 3
Rating
(8)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(622)
Projects
975
46%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
6
Developer 6
Rating
(21)
Projects
27
4%
Arbitration
4
0% / 0%
Overdue
3
11%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
(2625)
Projects
3334
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
8
Developer 8
Rating
(27)
Projects
38
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(6)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
4
44%
Loaded
10
Developer 10
Rating
(15)
Projects
21
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
19%
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
12
Developer 12
Rating
(5)
Projects
8
13%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
Published: 1 code
13
Developer 13
Rating
(305)
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
14
Developer 14
Rating
(3)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(57)
Projects
82
24%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Loaded
16
Developer 16
Rating
(539)
Projects
619
33%
Arbitration
36
36% / 53%
Overdue
11
2%
Busy
17
Developer 17
Rating
(326)
Projects
391
52%
Arbitration
20
55% / 15%
Overdue
27
7%
Busy
18
Developer 18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(2)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
20%
Working
20
Developer 20
Rating
(5)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(4)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
43%
Loaded
22
Developer 22
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
Similar orders
Tradingview indicator 30+ USD
I want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USD
Specifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the
Python Script pyMT5ReportsMergerV10 Permutation Calculation for 12 MT5 Reports 30+ USD
1.Sinyal Perdagangan : Sinyal beli: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke atas (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous<signal_previous). Sinyal jual: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke bawah (macd_current<signal_current && macd_previous>signal_previous). Gambar di bawah menunjukkan kasus beli dan jual. 2. Posisi ditutup pada sinyal yang berlawanan: Posisi beli ditutup pada sinyal jual, dan posisi
Development of a trading robot in TradeLocker and mt5 30 - 50 USD
Trading Bot Executes Trades on Specific Days via TradingView Alerts **As a** trader, **I want** to develop a trading bot that integrates with TradeLocker and MTS, **So that** when a TradingView alert (based on a 2,4,5,10,15,30 minute break and retest strategy whichever one) is triggered first. the bot will execute trades on both platforms, but only on specific days of the week. --- ## Acceptance Criteria 1
Seeking MQL5 + LLM Developer Partner to Build Elliott Wave AI Trading System 30+ USD
Project Description I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems. This is a long-term partnership opportunity , not a one-off paid freelance job. I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience , applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave
MT4 EA Developer Needed – Convert “Lucky Reversal” Indicator into Automated EA 500 - 1000 USD
Hello, I’m looking for an experienced MT4 (MQL4) developer to convert the Lucky Reversal indicator from indicatorspot.com into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA). Project Scope Code an MT4 EA that replicates the exact logic and signals of the Lucky Reversal indicator Trades should open and close automatically based on the indicator’s rules Must match indicator behavior 1:1 (no approximations) EA Requirements MT4
Need profitable XAUUSD EA for Mt5. 30 - 1000 USD
Looking for a developer to develop or provide past expert advisor that can cope with high impact news and high trends. needs to be mt5. Any strategy necessary. need to be able to backtest myself or see past results. Minimum profit per month 30% but needs to be very low drawdown. Can be one shot trade a day or a 1 min scalper ea. I will not be going to telegram to discuss further
Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USD
specification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter
VOLUME PROFILE EA 30+ USD
Looking for experience MT5 developer to build a rule-based EA using Volume Profile concept. Only developer with proven past experience working with Volume Profile indicator (ie, VAH, VAL, POC, session profiles or anchored profiles) will be considered. Interested developer must submit a screenshot or video clip of a past project involving Volume Profile, before being shortlisted. Specification will only be shared and
Apply only with your existing Support/Resistance Indicator/Expert which is being optimised , This is based on integrating your already optimized indicator/expert to my existing expert . 30+ USD
My expert already has the rest of the required features implemented . Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . My expert already has money management , session filter etc . Trailing is threshold based . Please send a picture as well to show your expert on a live chart . Most specific is the 5m tf , to 1m execution

Project information

Budget
500+ USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0