Specification
I need an Expert Advisor (EA) coded for MetaTrader 5 based on the following specifications:
-
Objective: Autonomous trading on Bollinger Band breakouts, robust across trending and consolidating years.
-
Architecture:
-
Max 1 open trade at a time
-
Ignore opposite signals if a trade is open
-
Spread filter: always execute
-
-
Indicators (Custom):
-
Bollinger Bands (WMA, length 20, deviation 1.5, source: close)
-
ATR (WMA, length 14)
-
Tick Volume (MA length 20)
-
-
Money Management:
-
Risk % of equity
-
Dynamic lot size calculation
-
SL = Entry ± (2 × ATR), TP = none initially
-
-
Entry Rules:
-
Long: bullish candle covers MA and closes above it
-
Short: bearish candle covers MA and closes below it
-
-
Stop Loss / Take Profit Management:
-
Adaptive SL/TP based on band hits and swing highs/lows (details provided above)
Deliverables:
-
Source code (.mq5) with clean compilation
-
Adjustable parameters (risk %, ATR multiplier, Bollinger deviation, etc.)
-
Short usage guide
-
-