Similar orders

Seeking MQL5 + LLM Developer Partner to Build Elliott Wave AI Trading System 30+ USD Project Description I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems. This is a long-term partnership opportunity , not a one-off paid freelance job. I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience , applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave

Need profitable XAUUSD EA for Mt5. 30 - 1000 USD Looking for a developer to develop or provide past expert advisor that can cope with high impact news and high trends. needs to be mt5. Any strategy necessary. need to be able to backtest myself or see past results. Minimum profit per month 30% but needs to be very low drawdown. Can be one shot trade a day or a 1 min scalper ea. I will not be going to telegram to discuss further

Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USD specification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter

VOLUME PROFILE EA 30+ USD Looking for experience MT5 developer to build a rule-based EA using Volume Profile concept. Only developer with proven past experience working with Volume Profile indicator (ie, VAH, VAL, POC, session profiles or anchored profiles) will be considered. Interested developer must submit a screenshot or video clip of a past project involving Volume Profile, before being shortlisted. Specification will only be shared and

Apply only with your existing Support/Resistance Indicator/Expert which is being optimised , This is based on integrating your already optimized indicator/expert to my existing expert . 30+ USD My expert already has the rest of the required features implemented . Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . My expert already has money management , session filter etc . Trailing is threshold based . Please send a picture as well to show your expert on a live chart . Most specific is the 5m tf , to 1m execution

Ai bot 100 - 300 USD I’m looking for one person who is both a Forex trader and a programmer . I don’t want a coder who only writes code without understanding the market, and I don’t want a trader who can’t program. I want someone who actively trades and understands market behavior, liquidity, volatility, and risk management. Most importantly, the bot must be built using real artificial intelligence that learns and adapts , not just

Tradingview strategy modification 50+ USD can anyone help me with building a complete automated pine code strategy and indicator that work for both FXs & CFDs and have a high winning rate proved through back testing. I have a very complex current code that developed mostly using AI but lots of gaps are there although it translate exactly what I have in my mind. So, you are free to decide whether wo build a complete new code or fix my current working code ( i

Convert Pinescript TradingView Strategy to MQL5 to EA bot 30 - 200 USD Project Title: Convert Pinescript TradingView Strategy to MQL5 to EA bot Project Description: I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a TradingView Pine Script strategy into a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA). The goal is to have an identical replication of the strategy logic and backtest results. Key Requirements: Logic Conversion: Translate all Pine Script indicators, entry

Editing an MQL4 file 30+ USD Hello, I have the code for an indicator file that works with binary options. I want to make a simple modification to it that won't take much effort for professionals. In short, the modification I want is that if the strategy's conditions are met, a buy or sell signal should appear at 17:55. The strategy works exclusively on the 5-minute timeframe, and I want to delay the signal by 7 minutes so that it appears and