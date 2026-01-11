MQL5 Experts
Specification
A multi-symbol, rule-based trade management Expert Advisor designed to recover, neutralize, and scale out of DCA baskets using intelligent closing logic and full manual control through an on-chart dashboard. The EA continuously scans multiple symbols and monitors all open trades with a specific magic number.
Based on trader-enabled rules (R1–R4) and Break-Even modes (BE1–BE3), it selectively closes trades when profit-to-loss conditions are met.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
543
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Working
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
21
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
19%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
2
40%
Free
Published: 1 code
6
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
37
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
VOLUME PROFILE EA 30+ USDLooking for experience MT5 developer to build a rule-based EA using Volume Profile concept. Only developer with proven past experience working with Volume Profile indicator (ie, VAH, VAL, POC, session profiles or anchored profiles) will be considered. Interested developer must submit a screenshot or video clip of a past project involving Volume Profile, before being shortlisted. Specification will only be shared and
Break The Bands EA v4.0 for MT5 (XAUUSD, 1H) 150 - 200 USDI need an Expert Advisor (EA) coded for MetaTrader 5 based on the following specifications: Objective: Autonomous trading on Bollinger Band breakouts, robust across trending and consolidating years. Architecture: Max 1 open trade at a time Ignore opposite signals if a trade is open Spread filter: always execute Indicators (Custom): Bollinger Bands (WMA, length 20, deviation 1.5, source: close) ATR (WMA, length 14)
MT5 XAUUSD Scalping EA for REAL Account 50 - 120 USDI need a professional MQL5 developer to build a REAL-account XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor. Requirements: - MT5 only - Scalping on M1 timeframe - Works on REAL accounts (not demo-only) - Max spread & slippage filter - News filter - Auto lot (risk % adjustable) - One trade at a time Delivery: - Final EX5 file - Testing before full payment Please apply only if you have real experience with XAUUSD scalping
EA Update 100 - 150 USDI need my current EA to be updated so that it doesn’t enter trades under certain conditions. And I need the current entry logic as market order to be changed to limit order. Further details can be discussed privately on google meet
Custom Indicator Conversion to Ea 500 - 1000 USDHello, I’m looking for an experienced MT4 (MQL4) developer to convert the Lucky Reversal indicator from indicatorspot.com into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA). Project Scope Code an MT4 EA that replicates the exact logic and signals of the Lucky Reversal indicator Trades should open and close automatically based on the indicator’s rules Must match indicator behavior 1:1 (no approximations) EA Requirements MT4
Project information
Budget
70 - 120 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0