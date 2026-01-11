Similar orders

VOLUME PROFILE EA 30+ USD Looking for experience MT5 developer to build a rule-based EA using Volume Profile concept. Only developer with proven past experience working with Volume Profile indicator (ie, VAH, VAL, POC, session profiles or anchored profiles) will be considered. Interested developer must submit a screenshot or video clip of a past project involving Volume Profile, before being shortlisted. Specification will only be shared and

Break The Bands EA v4.0 for MT5 (XAUUSD, 1H) 150 - 200 USD I need an Expert Advisor (EA) coded for MetaTrader 5 based on the following specifications: Objective: Autonomous trading on Bollinger Band breakouts, robust across trending and consolidating years. Architecture: Max 1 open trade at a time Ignore opposite signals if a trade is open Spread filter: always execute Indicators (Custom): Bollinger Bands (WMA, length 20, deviation 1.5, source: close) ATR (WMA, length 14)

MT5 XAUUSD Scalping EA for REAL Account 50 - 120 USD I need a professional MQL5 developer to build a REAL-account XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor. Requirements: - MT5 only - Scalping on M1 timeframe - Works on REAL accounts (not demo-only) - Max spread & slippage filter - News filter - Auto lot (risk % adjustable) - One trade at a time Delivery: - Final EX5 file - Testing before full payment Please apply only if you have real experience with XAUUSD scalping

Apply only with your existing Support/Resistance Indicator/Expert which is being optimised , This is based on integrating your already optimized indicator/expert to my existing expert . 30+ USD My expert already has the rest of the required features implemented . Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . My expert already has money management , session filter etc . Trailing is threshold based . Please send a picture as well to show your expert on a live chart . Most specific is the 5m tf , to 1m execution

EA Update 100 - 150 USD I need my current EA to be updated so that it doesn’t enter trades under certain conditions. And I need the current entry logic as market order to be changed to limit order. Further details can be discussed privately on google meet

MT4 Expert Advisor based on EMA crossover with fixed risk 30+ USD Platform: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Type: - Expert Advisor (EA) Strategy rules: - Buy when fast EMA crosses above slow EMA - Sell when fast EMA crosses below slow EMA - EMA periods must be input parameters Trade settings: - Lot size: fixed (input parameter) - Stop Loss: fixed pips (input parameter) - Take Profit: fixed pips (input parameter) - One trade at a time only Risk & filters: - No trading during high spread -

Tradingview strategy modification 50+ USD can anyone help me with building a complete automated pine code strategy and indicator that work for both FXs & CFDs and have a high winning rate proved through back testing. I have a very complex current code that developed mostly using AI but lots of gaps are there although it translate exactly what I have in my mind. So, you are free to decide whether wo build a complete new code or fix my current working code ( i

Custom Indicator Conversion to Ea 500 - 1000 USD Hello, I’m looking for an experienced MT4 (MQL4) developer to convert the Lucky Reversal indicator from indicatorspot.com into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA). Project Scope Code an MT4 EA that replicates the exact logic and signals of the Lucky Reversal indicator Trades should open and close automatically based on the indicator’s rules Must match indicator behavior 1:1 (no approximations) EA Requirements MT4

I am requesting a quantitative audit of an existing trading strategy. 50+ USD This is a request for a formal price quote only. No work should begin until the quote is accepted. I am requesting a quantitative audit of an existing trading strategy. Scope (strict): 10-year historical backtest Full performance metrics (expectancy, win rate, profit factor, max drawdown, trade distribution) Identification of logical flaws, bias, and overfitting Rule-based corrections only if justified by data