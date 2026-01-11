Specification
Stratégie : "Institutional Flow Scalper"
La stratégie repose sur la confluence de la tendance structurelle et de la valeur moyenne pondérée.
-
Actifs cibles : EURUSD, GBPUSD (Spread faible, forte liquidité).
-
Sessions : Londres (09h00 - 12h00) et New York (14h30 - 17h30 GMT+1).
-
Indicateurs :
-
EMA 200 : Filtre de tendance long terme (M5).
-
VWAP : Ancre du prix institutionnel. On achète sous le VWAP en tendance haussière (mean reversion locale).
-
RSI (9) : Détection de l'épuisement (niveaux 30/70 avec lissage).
-
ATR (14) : Calcul dynamique du risque et de la volatilité.
-
Similar orders
Tradingview indicator 30+ USDI want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
开发用于XAUUSD的MT5智能交易系统（EA）：基于6指标共振的多层过滤反转策略 31 - 2000 USD描述（项目概述）： 我需要为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发一个功能完整的智能交易系统（ 专家顾问 ），用于交易 XAUUSD （伦敦金）。该 艺电 的核心是基于一份详细的技术规格书，实现一个多指标共振、多层条件过滤的短线反转策略。 1. 核心策略逻辑简述： 交易品种与周期：主交易周期为 M30 ，需在代码内部动态读取 H4 周期进行趋势过滤，并监控 M5 周期以执行复杂的出场逻辑。 入场机制：采用 “ 价格触发 -> 成交量确认 -> 多指标渐进式达标 ” 的严格流程。入场信号需在特定时间窗口内，同时满足布林带突破及 5 个动量指标（ CCI、RSI、MFI， 威廉指标， 随机指标）的超买 / 超卖条件，并受 H4 级别趋势过滤器约束。 出场机制：采用三层递进逻辑，包括动态保本移动、 M5 周期指标集体反转信号以及基于 K 线形态的趋势反转终极止损。
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
