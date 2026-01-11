MQL5 Experts
Specification
I’m a trader looking to develop a non-repainting indicator intended for integration with an EA. I identified a comparable indicator on the MQL5 Market, but it’s unclear whether its logic can be accessed or automated for algorithmic execution.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
544
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
157
21%
Arbitration
23
9% / 78%
Overdue
16
10%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
21
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
19%
Loaded
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
30
57%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
3%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
14
Rating
Projects
3334
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
50%
Loaded
17
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
391
52%
Arbitration
20
55% / 15%
Overdue
27
7%
Busy
19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
20
Rating
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Working
21
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
23
Rating
Projects
1687
49%
Arbitration
52
71% / 12%
Overdue
37
2%
Working
Similar orders
Need profitable XAUUSD EA for Mt5. 30 - 1000 USDLooking for a developer to develop or provide past expert advisor that can cope with high impact news and high trends. needs to be mt5. Any strategy necessary. need to be able to backtest myself or see past results. Minimum profit per month 30% but needs to be very low drawdown. Can be one shot trade a day or a 1 min scalper ea. I will not be going to telegram to discuss further
Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USDspecification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter
VOLUME PROFILE EA 30+ USDLooking for experience MT5 developer to build a rule-based EA using Volume Profile concept. Only developer with proven past experience working with Volume Profile indicator (ie, VAH, VAL, POC, session profiles or anchored profiles) will be considered. Interested developer must submit a screenshot or video clip of a past project involving Volume Profile, before being shortlisted. Specification will only be shared and
Break The Bands EA v4.0 for MT5 (XAUUSD, 1H) 150 - 200 USDI need an Expert Advisor (EA) coded for MetaTrader 5 based on the following specifications: Objective: Autonomous trading on Bollinger Band breakouts, robust across trending and consolidating years. Architecture: Max 1 open trade at a time Ignore opposite signals if a trade is open Spread filter: always execute Indicators (Custom): Bollinger Bands (WMA, length 20, deviation 1.5, source: close) ATR (WMA, length 14)
MT5 XAUUSD Scalping EA for REAL Account 50 - 120 USDI need a professional MQL5 developer to build a REAL-account XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor. Requirements: - MT5 only - Scalping on M1 timeframe - Works on REAL accounts (not demo-only) - Max spread & slippage filter - News filter - Auto lot (risk % adjustable) - One trade at a time Delivery: - Final EX5 file - Testing before full payment Please apply only if you have real experience with XAUUSD scalping
EA Update 100 - 150 USDI need my current EA to be updated so that it doesn’t enter trades under certain conditions. And I need the current entry logic as market order to be changed to limit order. Further details can be discussed privately on google meet
Project information
Budget
60+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0