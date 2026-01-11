MQL5 Experts
Specification
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EMA + Resistance Break & First Retest EA - ATR SL/TP - Risk 3% |
//| Fully working MT4 EA |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property strict
//---- Inputs
input double RiskPercent = 3.0;
input int ATR_Period = 14;
input double SL_ATR_Multiplier = 1.5;
input double TP_ATR_Multiplier = 2.0;
input int StopLossPipsFallback = 50; // Fallback if ATR fails
input int TakeProfitPipsFallback = 100;
input int H4_MA_Period = 9;
input int FastEMA = 5;
input int SlowEMA = 13;
input int ResistanceLookback = 50; // H4 candles to scan for resistance
input int ResistanceBufferPips = 10; // Entry buffer around resistance
input string ResistanceLineName = "H4_Resistance";
input bool DrawSLTP = true;
//---- Session Settings (Broker Time)
input int LondonStartHour = 8;
input int LondonEndHour = 17;
input int NYStartHour = 13;
input int NYEndHour = 22;
//---- Other Settings
input int MagicNumber = 12345;
input bool EnableSell = true;
//---- Globals
datetime lastCandleTime = 0;
int lastTradeSession = -1; // 0=London, 1=NY
int lastTradeDay = -1;
bool firstRetestDone = false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get current session |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int GetCurrentSession()
{
int hour = TimeHour(TimeCurrent());
if(hour >= LondonStartHour && hour < LondonEndHour) return 0; // London
if(hour >= NYStartHour && hour < NYEndHour) return 1; // NY
return -1; // No session
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check if trading allowed in this session |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CanTradeSession()
{
int session = GetCurrentSession();
if(session == -1) return false;
int day = TimeDay(TimeCurrent());
// Reset first retest on new session
if(session != lastTradeSession || day != lastTradeDay)
{
firstRetestDone = false;
}
// Allow trade if first retest not done yet
if(firstRetestDone) return false;
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get lot size based on risk |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetLotSize(double stopLossPips)
{
double riskAmount = AccountBalance() * RiskPercent / 100.0;
double pipValue = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKVALUE);
double lot = riskAmount / (stopLossPips * pipValue);
double minLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT);
double maxLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT);
double lotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP);
lot = MathFloor(lot / lotStep) * lotStep;
lot = MathMax(minLot, MathMin(lot, maxLot));
return NormalizeDouble(lot, 2);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check if trade is open |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsTradeOpen()
{
for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
{
if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber)
return true;
}
return false;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Register trade session |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void RegisterTrade()
{
lastTradeSession = GetCurrentSession();
lastTradeDay = TimeDay(TimeCurrent());
firstRetestDone = true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get last H4 resistance |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetLastH4Resistance()
{
double resistance = 0;
for(int i=2; i<=ResistanceLookback; i++)
{
double high = iHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_H4, i);
if(high > resistance) resistance = high;
}
return resistance;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw resistance line |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawResistanceLine(double price)
{
if(ObjectFind(ResistanceLineName) == -1)
{
ObjectCreate(ResistanceLineName, OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0, price);
ObjectSet(ResistanceLineName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed);
ObjectSet(ResistanceLineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2);
ObjectSet(ResistanceLineName, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
}
else ObjectSet(ResistanceLineName, OBJPROP_PRICE1, price);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw SL/TP lines on chart |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawSLTPLines(double slPrice, double tpPrice)
{
if(!DrawSLTP) return;
string slName = "ATR_SL";
string tpName = "ATR_TP";
// SL
if(ObjectFind(slName) == -1)
ObjectCreate(slName, OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0, slPrice);
ObjectSet(slName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed);
ObjectSet(slName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2);
ObjectSet(slName, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
ObjectSet(slName, OBJPROP_PRICE1, slPrice);
// TP
if(ObjectFind(tpName) == -1)
ObjectCreate(tpName, OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0, tpPrice);
ObjectSet(tpName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrLime);
ObjectSet(tpName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2);
ObjectSet(tpName, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
ObjectSet(tpName, OBJPROP_PRICE1, tpPrice);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get ATR distance |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetATRDistance(int atrPeriod, double multiplier)
{
double atr = iATR(Symbol(), PERIOD_H4, atrPeriod, 1);
return atr * multiplier;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTick |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
int session = GetCurrentSession();
if(session == -1 || !CanTradeSession()) return;
datetime currentCandle = iTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_M30, 0);
if(currentCandle == lastCandleTime) return;
lastCandleTime = currentCandle;
if(IsTradeOpen()) return;
double pip = (Digits==3||Digits==5)?Point*10:Point;
//--- H4 trend
double h4_ma = iMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_H4, H4_MA_Period, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
double h4_price = iClose(Symbol(), PERIOD_H4, 1);
//--- EMA crossover M30
double emaFast_1 = iMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_M30, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
double emaFast_2 = iMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_M30, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2);
double emaSlow_1 = iMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_M30, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
double emaSlow_2 = iMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_M30, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2);
//--- Resistance
double resistance = GetLastH4Resistance();
DrawResistanceLine(resistance);
double h4_close = iClose(Symbol(), PERIOD_H4, 1);
double buffer = ResistanceBufferPips * pip;
bool h4BreakConfirmed = h4_close > resistance;
bool priceRetest = MathAbs(Bid - resistance) <= buffer;
//--- ATR SL/TP
double atrSL = GetATRDistance(ATR_Period, SL_ATR_Multiplier);
double atrTP = GetATRDistance(ATR_Period, TP_ATR_Multiplier);
//--- BUY
bool buyCondition =
h4BreakConfirmed &&
h4_price > h4_ma &&
emaFast_2 < emaSlow_2 &&
emaFast_1 > emaSlow_1 &&
priceRetest;
if(buyCondition)
{
double lot = GetLotSize(atrSL/pip);
double sl = Bid - atrSL;
double tp = Bid + atrTP;
DrawSLTPLines(sl,tp);
if(OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, lot, Ask, 3, sl, tp,
"EMA Buy ATR SL/TP", MagicNumber, 0, clrBlue) > 0)
{
RegisterTrade();
}
}
//--- SELL
if(EnableSell)
{
bool sellCondition =
h4_close < resistance &&
h4_price < h4_ma &&
emaFast_2 > emaSlow_2 &&
emaFast_1 < emaSlow_1 &&
priceRetest;
if(sellCondition)
{
double lot = GetLotSize(atrSL/pip);
double sl = Ask + atrSL;
double tp = Ask - atrTP;
DrawSLTPLines(sl,tp);
if(OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, lot, Bid, 3, sl, tp,
"EMA Sell ATR SL/TP", MagicNumber, 0, clrRed) > 0)
{
RegisterTrade();
}
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Please can you correct this EA to make it work
