Seeking MQL5 + LLM Developer Partner to Build Elliott Wave AI Trading System 30+ USD Project Description I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems. This is a long-term partnership opportunity , not a one-off paid freelance job. I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience , applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave

MT4 EA Developer Needed – Convert “Lucky Reversal” Indicator into Automated EA 500 - 1000 USD Hello, I’m looking for an experienced MT4 (MQL4) developer to convert the Lucky Reversal indicator from indicatorspot.com into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA). Project Scope Code an MT4 EA that replicates the exact logic and signals of the Lucky Reversal indicator Trades should open and close automatically based on the indicator’s rules Must match indicator behavior 1:1 (no approximations) EA Requirements MT4

Need profitable XAUUSD EA for Mt5. 30 - 1000 USD Looking for a developer to develop or provide past expert advisor that can cope with high impact news and high trends. needs to be mt5. Any strategy necessary. need to be able to backtest myself or see past results. Minimum profit per month 30% but needs to be very low drawdown. Can be one shot trade a day or a 1 min scalper ea. I will not be going to telegram to discuss further

High Time Frame zones + MSS + SBC + VSA indicator 31+ USD 🔹 COMPLETE DEVELOPMENT ASSIGNMENT Institutional Volume & Structure Indicator Platform: MT5 (preferred) OR TradingView (Pine Script v5) Type: Indicator only (NO EA, NO auto trading) Purpose: Institutional analysis for manual trading & manual backtesting 1. GENERAL REQUIREMENTS Indicator only (no orders, no strategy execution) No repainting Auto update + auto remove logic Clean, modular, performance-safe code User

Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USD specification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter

VOLUME PROFILE EA 30+ USD Looking for experience MT5 developer to build a rule-based EA using Volume Profile concept. Only developer with proven past experience working with Volume Profile indicator (ie, VAH, VAL, POC, session profiles or anchored profiles) will be considered. Interested developer must submit a screenshot or video clip of a past project involving Volume Profile, before being shortlisted. Specification will only be shared and

Break The Bands EA v4.0 for MT5 (XAUUSD, 1H) 150 - 200 USD I need an Expert Advisor (EA) coded for MetaTrader 5 based on the following specifications: Objective: Autonomous trading on Bollinger Band breakouts, robust across trending and consolidating years. Architecture: Max 1 open trade at a time Ignore opposite signals if a trade is open Spread filter: always execute Indicators (Custom): Bollinger Bands (WMA, length 20, deviation 1.5, source: close) ATR (WMA, length 14)

MT5 XAUUSD Scalping EA for REAL Account 50 - 120 USD I need a professional MQL5 developer to build a REAL-account XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor. Requirements: - MT5 only - Scalping on M1 timeframe - Works on REAL accounts (not demo-only) - Max spread & slippage filter - News filter - Auto lot (risk % adjustable) - One trade at a time Delivery: - Final EX5 file - Testing before full payment Please apply only if you have real experience with XAUUSD scalping

Apply only with your existing Support/Resistance Indicator/Expert which is being optimised , This is based on integrating your already optimized indicator/expert to my existing expert . 30+ USD My expert already has the rest of the required features implemented . Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . My expert already has money management , session filter etc . Trailing is threshold based . Please send a picture as well to show your expert on a live chart . Most specific is the 5m tf , to 1m execution