Specification
Project Description
I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems.
This is a long-term partnership opportunity, not a one-off paid freelance job.
I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience, applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave principles into a structured, machine-interpretable framework, then use LLM intelligence to assist with wave counting, scenario validation, and probabilistic decision-making — ultimately progressing toward an automated Elliott Wave trading system.
⚠️ Important: Partnership, Not Paid Freelance
This is not a paid task.
Instead, this is a collaborative partnership where both parties contribute expertise to build joint intellectual property, with potential outcomes including:
-
Commercial EA release (MQL5 Marketplace)
-
Licensing or white-label solutions
-
Prop-firm compatible automation
Revenue share, IP ownership, or equity structure will be agreed transparently once the collaboration is established.
What I Bring
-
9 years of Elliott Wave trading experience
-
Deep understanding of:
-
Impulse and corrective structures
-
Rules vs guidelines
-
Alternation, extension, slope, proportion
-
Real-world invalidation and scenario logic
-
-
Ability to formalise discretionary analysis into decision trees and rule sets
-
Real market data, annotated examples, and live usage context
-
A clear roadmap from concept → validation → automation
What I’m Looking For (Required)
-
Strong experience with MQL5 / MT5 EA development
-
Demonstrable experience with LLMs / AI systems, such as:
-
Prompt engineering
-
Instruction-based or fine-tuned models
-
AI-assisted decision logic
-
Pattern classification or probabilistic reasoning
-
-
Some prior knowledge or practical exposure to Elliott Wave theory, such as:
-
Understanding impulse vs corrective structures
-
Familiarity with wave invalidation concepts
-
Experience coding or analysing market structure
-
-
Ability to work with state-based and probabilistic trading logic
-
Interest in building AI-assisted trading systems, not simple indicators
-
A long-term, collaborative mindset
Experience with Python, APIs, OpenAI/Anthropic, or local LLMs is a strong advantage.
Project Scope (High-Level Roadmap)
-
Phase 1
Formalise Elliott Wave principles into rule-based and probabilistic components
-
Phase 2
Train and refine an LLM to assist with:
-
Wave identification
-
Scenario ranking
-
Structural validation
-
-
Phase 3
Integrate LLM outputs into MT5-compatible logic (decision support or execution)
-
Phase 4
Backtesting, optimisation, and controlled live validation
Who This Is NOT For
-
Developers seeking short-term paid gigs
-
Indicator-only coders
-
Black-box system builders
-
Anyone uncomfortable with shared ownership or long-term collaboration
Next Steps
If this project aligns with your interests, please respond with:
-
Your background in MQL5 and automated trading systems
-
Your LLM / AI experience (tools, models, or past projects)
-
Your interest in a partnership-based collaboration
I’m happy to begin with logic design and conceptual discussions before any coding work starts.