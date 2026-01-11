Project Description

I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems.

This is a long-term partnership opportunity, not a one-off paid freelance job.

I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience, applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave principles into a structured, machine-interpretable framework, then use LLM intelligence to assist with wave counting, scenario validation, and probabilistic decision-making — ultimately progressing toward an automated Elliott Wave trading system.

⚠️ Important: Partnership, Not Paid Freelance

This is not a paid task.

Instead, this is a collaborative partnership where both parties contribute expertise to build joint intellectual property, with potential outcomes including:

Commercial EA release (MQL5 Marketplace)

Licensing or white-label solutions

Prop-firm compatible automation

Revenue share, IP ownership, or equity structure will be agreed transparently once the collaboration is established.

What I Bring

9 years of Elliott Wave trading experience

Deep understanding of: Impulse and corrective structures Rules vs guidelines Alternation, extension, slope, proportion Real-world invalidation and scenario logic

Ability to formalise discretionary analysis into decision trees and rule sets

Real market data, annotated examples, and live usage context

A clear roadmap from concept → validation → automation

What I’m Looking For (Required)

Strong experience with MQL5 / MT5 EA development

Demonstrable experience with LLMs / AI systems , such as: Prompt engineering Instruction-based or fine-tuned models AI-assisted decision logic Pattern classification or probabilistic reasoning

Some prior knowledge or practical exposure to Elliott Wave theory , such as: Understanding impulse vs corrective structures Familiarity with wave invalidation concepts Experience coding or analysing market structure

Ability to work with state-based and probabilistic trading logic

Interest in building AI-assisted trading systems , not simple indicators

A long-term, collaborative mindset

Experience with Python, APIs, OpenAI/Anthropic, or local LLMs is a strong advantage.

Project Scope (High-Level Roadmap)

Phase 1

Formalise Elliott Wave principles into rule-based and probabilistic components

Phase 2

Train and refine an LLM to assist with: Wave identification Scenario ranking Structural validation

Phase 3

Integrate LLM outputs into MT5-compatible logic (decision support or execution)

Phase 4

Backtesting, optimisation, and controlled live validation

Who This Is NOT For

Developers seeking short-term paid gigs

Indicator-only coders

Black-box system builders

Anyone uncomfortable with shared ownership or long-term collaboration

Next Steps

If this project aligns with your interests, please respond with:

Your background in MQL5 and automated trading systems

Your LLM / AI experience (tools, models, or past projects)

Your interest in a partnership-based collaboration

I'm happy to begin with logic design and conceptual discussions before any coding work starts.








