Specification
Dear Developers.
I need at trading bot based on scaping and very fast in making decisions , placing stop lost and take profit.
The bot should be able to place 5 to 10 trades on one candle stick of 1 minute time frame and close profits without lost.
Please for more information and to see a sample of what am taking about from a friend please whatsapp me +237678620856.
I can better explain by the example.
Thanks
Project information
Budget
30 - 299 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0