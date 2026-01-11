Specification
Trading Bot Executes Trades on Specific Days via TradingView Alerts
**As a** trader,
**I want** to develop a trading bot that integrates with TradeLocker and MTS,
**So that** when a TradingView alert (based on a 2,4,5,10,15,30 minute break and retest strategy whichever one) is triggered first. the bot will execute trades on both platforms, but only on specific days of the week.
---
## Acceptance Criteria
1. **Integration with Platforms:**
- The trading bot must be able to receive alerts from TradingView.
- Upon receiving an alert, the bot must be able to execute trades on both TradeLocker and MTS platforms.
2. **Alert Condition:**
- The bot should only respond to TradingView alerts that are based on a "break and retest" strategy on the 2-minute timeframe.
3. **Day Restriction:**
- The bot must only execute (1)trade only if the alert is received on one of the following days: **Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday**.
- If an alert is received on any other day (Monday, Wednesday, Saturday), the bot must not execute any trade.
4. **Critical Condition:**
- If the bot cannot restrict trade execution to only the specified days, the program is considered invalid and should not be used.
5. **Trade Execution Confirmation:**
- After executing a trade, the bot must log the date, time, platform, and trade details for audit purposes.
6. **Error Handling:**
- If the bot receives an alert on an unauthorized day, it must log the attempt and provide a notification that no trade was executed due to day restrictions.
---
## Example Scenario
- On **Tuesday**, a TradingView alert for a 2-minute break and retest is triggered.
→ The bot executes the trade on both TradeLocker and MTS, and logs the action.
- On **Wednesday**, a similar alert is triggered.
→ The bot does **not** execute any trade and logs that the alert was ignored due to day restrictions
