Specification


Trading Bot Executes Trades on Specific Days via TradingView Alerts

**As a** trader,  
**I want** to develop a trading bot that integrates with TradeLocker and MTS,  
**So that** when a TradingView alert (based on a 2,4,5,10,15,30 minute break and retest strategy whichever one) is triggered first. the bot will execute trades on both platforms, but only on specific days of the week.

---

## Acceptance Criteria

1. **Integration with Platforms:**  
   - The trading bot must be able to receive alerts from TradingView.
   - Upon receiving an alert, the bot must be able to execute trades on both TradeLocker and MTS platforms.

2. **Alert Condition:**  
   - The bot should only respond to TradingView alerts that are based on a "break and retest" strategy on the 2-minute timeframe.

3. **Day Restriction:**  
   - The bot must only execute (1)trade only if the alert is received on one of the following days: **Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday**.
   - If an alert is received on any other day (Monday, Wednesday, Saturday), the bot must not execute any trade.

4. **Critical Condition:**  
   - If the bot cannot restrict trade execution to only the specified days, the program is considered invalid and should not be used.

5. **Trade Execution Confirmation:**  
   - After executing a trade, the bot must log the date, time, platform, and trade details for audit purposes.

6. **Error Handling:**  
   - If the bot receives an alert on an unauthorized day, it must log the attempt and provide a notification that no trade was executed due to day restrictions.

---

## Example Scenario

- On **Tuesday**, a TradingView alert for a 2-minute break and retest is triggered.  
  → The bot executes the trade on both TradeLocker and MTS, and logs the action.

- On **Wednesday**, a similar alert is triggered.  
  → The bot does **not** execute any trade and logs that the alert was ignored due to day restrictions 

