



Trading Bot Executes Trades on Specific Days via TradingView Alerts





**As a** trader,

**I want** to develop a trading bot that integrates with TradeLocker and MTS,

**So that** when a TradingView alert (based on a 2,4,5,10,15,30 minute break and retest strategy whichever one) is triggered first. the bot will execute trades on both platforms, but only on specific days of the week.





---





## Acceptance Criteria





1. **Integration with Platforms:**

- The trading bot must be able to receive alerts from TradingView.

- Upon receiving an alert, the bot must be able to execute trades on both TradeLocker and MTS platforms.





2. **Alert Condition:**

- The bot should only respond to TradingView alerts that are based on a "break and retest" strategy on the 2-minute timeframe.





3. **Day Restriction:**

- The bot must only execute (1)trade only if the alert is received on one of the following days: **Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday**.

- If an alert is received on any other day (Monday, Wednesday, Saturday), the bot must not execute any trade.





4. **Critical Condition:**

- If the bot cannot restrict trade execution to only the specified days, the program is considered invalid and should not be used.





5. **Trade Execution Confirmation:**

- After executing a trade, the bot must log the date, time, platform, and trade details for audit purposes.





6. **Error Handling:**

- If the bot receives an alert on an unauthorized day, it must log the attempt and provide a notification that no trade was executed due to day restrictions.





---





## Example Scenario





- On **Tuesday**, a TradingView alert for a 2-minute break and retest is triggered.

→ The bot executes the trade on both TradeLocker and MTS, and logs the action.





- On **Wednesday**, a similar alert is triggered.

→ The bot does **not** execute any trade and logs that the alert was ignored due to day restrictions