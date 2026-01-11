FreelanceSections

SMC Trading Bot

MQL5 Experts

Specification

📌 Looking for MQL5 Developer – Institutional SMC EA

Specification

 

Hello everyone,

I am looking for a highly experienced MQL5 developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based strictly on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to operate and pass prop firm accounts.

🔍 Core Strategy Requirements (SMC Only)

The EA must be based on institutional Smart Money Concepts, including:

  • ✅ Market Structure (BOS & CHOCH)

  • ✅ Liquidity concepts (equal highs/lows, stop hunts)✅ Trap Blocks / Fake Order Blocks detection

  • ✅ Valid Order Blocks (bullish & bearish)

  • ✅ Fair Value Gaps (imbalance)

  • ✅ Premium / Discount zones

  • ✅ Entries only after confirmation (no impulsive trades)

  • ✅ One trade per structure (BOS / CHOCH)

⚠️ Critical requirement:
The EA must be able to identify and filter trap blocks (false institutional zones caused by manipulation) and avoid false SMC setups.

📈 Prop Firm Risk Management (Mandatory)

  • 🔒 Maximum risk per trade: 0.4% of account balance

  • 🛑 Daily drawdown protection (auto stop trading)

  • 🛑 Overall drawdown protection

  • ❌ No martingale

  • ❌ No grid

  • ❌ No hedging

  • ⚖️ Exposure control (avoid over-leveraging correlated trades)

🎯 Performance Expectations

  • 📊 Target profitability: minimum 5% per month

  • ⚖️ Consistency over aggressiveness

  • 🧠 Quality trades over quantity

  • 🕰️ Session-based logic (London & New York kill zones preferred)

📦 MANDATORY DELIVERABLES

Final delivery will be accepted only if all deliverables are completed and validated.

✅ 1. Expert Advisor Files

  • .mq5 source code

  • .ex5 compiled file

  • Clean, modular, well-commented code

  • External inputs for risk, sessions and filters

✅ 2. SMC Strategy Documentation (PDF / DOC)

Must clearly explain:

  • Market structure logic (BOS / CHOCH)

  • Liquidity detection

  • Order Block validation

  • Trap block identification and filtering

  • FVG logic

  • Premium / Discount zones

  • Entry & exit rules

  • Risk management rules (0.4%)

✅ 3. Risk Management Implementation

  • Fixed risk per trade (0.4%)

  • Daily and total drawdown limits

  • Trade exposure control

✅ 4. Backtesting Report

  • Minimum 6–12 months

  • Specified timeframe and pairs

  • High-quality modeling (real ticks / every tick)

  • Exported report (HTML or PDF)

✅ 5. SET Files (.set)

  • Conservative (prop firm)

  • Standard

  • Optimized (optional)

✅ 6. Installation & Usage Guide

  • How to install the EA

  • How to load set files

  • Key parameters explained

  • Usage recommendations


🧠 Developer Requirements

  • Proven experience with SMC-based Expert Advisors

  • Ability to clearly explain institutional logic

  • Strong MQL5 skills

  • Experience with prop firm rules

  • Professional communication and long-term mindset

📩 When applying, please include

  1. Your experience with Smart Money Concepts

  2. Examples of previous SMC-based EAs

  3. How you detect trap blocks / manipulation

  4. Estimated development timeline

  5. Budget proposal

  6. Experience working with prop firm accounts

Additional Note (Important)

If you have previously developed a similar SMC-based EA, I am open to reviewing it as a reference, and I also welcome both direct proposals and improvement suggestions based on your experience.

Constructive feedback and ideas to enhance robustness, risk control, or prop firm performance are highly appreciated.

Looking forward to working with the right professional.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(305)
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(8)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(27)
Projects
38
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(326)
Projects
391
52%
Arbitration
20
55% / 15%
Overdue
27
7%
Busy
9
Developer 9
Rating
(294)
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
Similar orders
Seeking MQL5 + LLM Developer Partner to Build Elliott Wave AI Trading System 30+ USD
Project Description I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems. This is a long-term partnership opportunity , not a one-off paid freelance job. I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience , applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave
MT4 EA Developer Needed – Convert “Lucky Reversal” Indicator into Automated EA 500 - 1000 USD
Hello, I’m looking for an experienced MT4 (MQL4) developer to convert the Lucky Reversal indicator from indicatorspot.com into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA). Project Scope Code an MT4 EA that replicates the exact logic and signals of the Lucky Reversal indicator Trades should open and close automatically based on the indicator’s rules Must match indicator behavior 1:1 (no approximations) EA Requirements MT4
Need profitable XAUUSD EA for Mt5. 30 - 1000 USD
Looking for a developer to develop or provide past expert advisor that can cope with high impact news and high trends. needs to be mt5. Any strategy necessary. need to be able to backtest myself or see past results. Minimum profit per month 30% but needs to be very low drawdown. Can be one shot trade a day or a 1 min scalper ea. I will not be going to telegram to discuss further
High Time Frame zones + MSS + SBC + VSA indicator 31+ USD
🔹 COMPLETE DEVELOPMENT ASSIGNMENT Institutional Volume & Structure Indicator Platform: MT5 (preferred) OR TradingView (Pine Script v5) Type: Indicator only (NO EA, NO auto trading) Purpose: Institutional analysis for manual trading & manual backtesting 1. GENERAL REQUIREMENTS Indicator only (no orders, no strategy execution) No repainting Auto update + auto remove logic Clean, modular, performance-safe code User
Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USD
specification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter
VOLUME PROFILE EA 30+ USD
Looking for experience MT5 developer to build a rule-based EA using Volume Profile concept. Only developer with proven past experience working with Volume Profile indicator (ie, VAH, VAL, POC, session profiles or anchored profiles) will be considered. Interested developer must submit a screenshot or video clip of a past project involving Volume Profile, before being shortlisted. Specification will only be shared and
Break The Bands EA v4.0 for MT5 (XAUUSD, 1H) 150 - 200 USD
I need an Expert Advisor (EA) coded for MetaTrader 5 based on the following specifications: Objective: Autonomous trading on Bollinger Band breakouts, robust across trending and consolidating years. Architecture: Max 1 open trade at a time Ignore opposite signals if a trade is open Spread filter: always execute Indicators (Custom): Bollinger Bands (WMA, length 20, deviation 1.5, source: close) ATR (WMA, length 14)
MT5 XAUUSD Scalping EA for REAL Account 50 - 120 USD
I need a professional MQL5 developer to build a REAL-account XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor. Requirements: - MT5 only - Scalping on M1 timeframe - Works on REAL accounts (not demo-only) - Max spread & slippage filter - News filter - Auto lot (risk % adjustable) - One trade at a time Delivery: - Final EX5 file - Testing before full payment Please apply only if you have real experience with XAUUSD scalping
Apply only with your existing Support/Resistance Indicator/Expert which is being optimised , This is based on integrating your already optimized indicator/expert to my existing expert . 30+ USD
My expert already has the rest of the required features implemented . Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . My expert already has money management , session filter etc . Trailing is threshold based . Please send a picture as well to show your expert on a live chart . Most specific is the 5m tf , to 1m execution
EA Update 100 - 150 USD
I need my current EA to be updated so that it doesn’t enter trades under certain conditions. And I need the current entry logic as market order to be changed to limit order. Further details can be discussed privately on google meet

Project information

Budget
50 - 100 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0