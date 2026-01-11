Specification
Hello everyone,
I am looking for a highly experienced MQL5 developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based strictly on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to operate and pass prop firm accounts.
🔍 Core Strategy Requirements (SMC Only)
The EA must be based on institutional Smart Money Concepts, including:
✅ Market Structure (BOS & CHOCH)
✅ Liquidity concepts (equal highs/lows, stop hunts)✅ Trap Blocks / Fake Order Blocks detection
✅ Valid Order Blocks (bullish & bearish)
✅ Fair Value Gaps (imbalance)
✅ Premium / Discount zones
✅ Entries only after confirmation (no impulsive trades)
✅ One trade per structure (BOS / CHOCH)
⚠️ Critical requirement:
The EA must be able to identify and filter trap blocks (false institutional zones caused by manipulation) and avoid false SMC setups.
📈 Prop Firm Risk Management (Mandatory)
🔒 Maximum risk per trade: 0.4% of account balance
🛑 Daily drawdown protection (auto stop trading)
🛑 Overall drawdown protection
❌ No martingale
❌ No grid
❌ No hedging
⚖️ Exposure control (avoid over-leveraging correlated trades)
🎯 Performance Expectations
📊 Target profitability: minimum 5% per month
⚖️ Consistency over aggressiveness
🧠 Quality trades over quantity
🕰️ Session-based logic (London & New York kill zones preferred)
📦 MANDATORY DELIVERABLES
Final delivery will be accepted only if all deliverables are completed and validated.
✅ 1. Expert Advisor Files
.mq5 source code
.ex5 compiled file
Clean, modular, well-commented code
External inputs for risk, sessions and filters
✅ 2. SMC Strategy Documentation (PDF / DOC)
Must clearly explain:
Market structure logic (BOS / CHOCH)
Liquidity detection
Order Block validation
Trap block identification and filtering
FVG logic
Premium / Discount zones
Entry & exit rules
Risk management rules (0.4%)
✅ 3. Risk Management Implementation
Fixed risk per trade (0.4%)
Daily and total drawdown limits
Trade exposure control
✅ 4. Backtesting Report
Minimum 6–12 months
Specified timeframe and pairs
High-quality modeling (real ticks / every tick)
Exported report (HTML or PDF)
✅ 5. SET Files (.set)
Conservative (prop firm)
Standard
Optimized (optional)
✅ 6. Installation & Usage Guide
How to install the EA
How to load set files
Key parameters explained
Usage recommendations
🧠 Developer Requirements
Proven experience with SMC-based Expert Advisors
Ability to clearly explain institutional logic
Strong MQL5 skills
Experience with prop firm rules
Professional communication and long-term mindset
📩 When applying, please include
Your experience with Smart Money Concepts
Examples of previous SMC-based EAs
How you detect trap blocks / manipulation
Estimated development timeline
Budget proposal
Experience working with prop firm accounts
Additional Note (Important)
If you have previously developed a similar SMC-based EA, I am open to reviewing it as a reference, and I also welcome both direct proposals and improvement suggestions based on your experience.
Constructive feedback and ideas to enhance robustness, risk control, or prop firm performance are highly appreciated.
Looking forward to working with the right professional.