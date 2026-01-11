Similar orders

Development of Rule-Based Forex EA (Session-Based, No Grid/Martingale) 500+ USD PrimeFlowEA — v1 Specification Objective: PrimeFlowEA v1 is designed to enforce disciplined, rule-based execution within a single daily trading session. The goal of v1 is correct behavior and execution discipline , not optimization or performance tuning. 1. Market & Time Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Symbol(s): User-selectable (single symbol per chart) Execution timeframe: Configurable (default: M5 / M15)

Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USD Specifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the

Development of a trading robot in TradeLocker and mt5 30 - 50 USD Trading Bot Executes Trades on Specific Days via TradingView Alerts **As a** trader, **I want** to develop a trading bot that integrates with TradeLocker and MTS, **So that** when a TradingView alert (based on a 2,4,5,10,15,30 minute break and retest strategy whichever one) is triggered first. the bot will execute trades on both platforms, but only on specific days of the week. --- ## Acceptance Criteria 1

Seeking MQL5 + LLM Developer Partner to Build Elliott Wave AI Trading System 30+ USD Project Description I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems. This is a long-term partnership opportunity , not a one-off paid freelance job. I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience , applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave

MT4 EA Developer Needed – Convert “Lucky Reversal” Indicator into Automated EA 500 - 1000 USD Hello, I’m looking for an experienced MT4 (MQL4) developer to convert the Lucky Reversal indicator from indicatorspot.com into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA). Project Scope Code an MT4 EA that replicates the exact logic and signals of the Lucky Reversal indicator Trades should open and close automatically based on the indicator’s rules Must match indicator behavior 1:1 (no approximations) EA Requirements MT4

Need profitable XAUUSD EA for Mt5. 30 - 1000 USD Looking for a developer to develop or provide past expert advisor that can cope with high impact news and high trends. needs to be mt5. Any strategy necessary. need to be able to backtest myself or see past results. Minimum profit per month 30% but needs to be very low drawdown. Can be one shot trade a day or a 1 min scalper ea. I will not be going to telegram to discuss further

Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USD specification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter

VOLUME PROFILE EA 30+ USD Looking for experience MT5 developer to build a rule-based EA using Volume Profile concept. Only developer with proven past experience working with Volume Profile indicator (ie, VAH, VAL, POC, session profiles or anchored profiles) will be considered. Interested developer must submit a screenshot or video clip of a past project involving Volume Profile, before being shortlisted. Specification will only be shared and

Apply only with your existing Support/Resistance Indicator/Expert which is being optimised , This is based on integrating your already optimized indicator/expert to my existing expert . 30+ USD My expert already has the rest of the required features implemented . Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . My expert already has money management , session filter etc . Trailing is threshold based . Please send a picture as well to show your expert on a live chart . Most specific is the 5m tf , to 1m execution