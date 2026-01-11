MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules Python Panels and dialog boxes C# Stocks Custom graphics Futures MySQL Product Design JavaScript Options Java Collection of data on the internet SQL HTML PHP Uploading data to a website Data mining Text writing Text translation OpenCL ALGLIB PostgreSQL Linux Photoshop RegExp
Specification
1.Sinyal Perdagangan :
Sinyal beli: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke atas (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous<signal_previous).
Sinyal jual: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke bawah (macd_current<signal_current && macd_previous>signal_previous). Gambar di bawah menunjukkan kasus beli dan jual.
2. Posisi ditutup pada sinyal yang berlawanan: Posisi beli ditutup pada sinyal jual, dan posisi jual ditutup pada sinyal beli.
3. Posisi dibuka pada harga pasar, ketika bar baru muncul. Expert Advisor akan diuji menggunakan harga Open, sehingga tidak perlu menambahkan fungsi untuk menonaktifkan operasi di dalam bar.
4. Filter tambahan untuk membuka lowongan pekerjaan :
Nilai absolut dari garis utama MACD akan digunakan untuk menyaring sinyal lemah: sinyal hanya dikonfirmasi jika nilai ini lebih besar dari open_level (dalam poin). Kondisi konfirmasi sinyal adalah sebagai berikut:
Konfirmasi sinyal beli: Abs(macd_current)>open_level
Konfirmasi sinyal jual: macd_current>open_level
