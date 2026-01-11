Specification
Specifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering)
Project context:
I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price.
Important:
I do not have access to the original trading strategy that generated these trades.
The goal of this project is therefore to reconstruct a trading logic through reverse engineering, based solely on the existing historical data. This project should be considered a reverse engineering task: all analytical methods, trading indicators, and quantitative approaches are acceptable as long as the required deliverables are met.
Main objective:
To develop an Expert Advisor (EA), preferably in MQL5 or alternatively in Python, capable of:
-
Reproducing at least 90% of the trades contained in the CSV file during backtesting
-
Being usable in the future, both in live trading conditions and for further backtesting
-
Relying exclusively on the provided historical data
Provided data:
-
A CSV file containing the full trade history
-
Each row represents a single trade and includes, among others:
-
Date
-
Time
-
Instrument (e.g. XAUUSD)
-
Order type (BUY / SELL)
-
Entry price
-
Exit price
-
The developer will be expected to:
-
Analyze the provided data
-
Identify recurring patterns, rules, or common conditions
-
Derive an exploitable and coherent algorithmic trading logic
Functional scope of the Expert Advisor:
The EA must be able to:
-
Identify entry conditions (BUY / SELL)
-
Determine exit conditions
-
Be primarily specialized for gold (XAUUSD), with the possibility of deployment on other assets
-
Manage:
-
Stop Loss
-
Take Profit
-
Trade duration (maximum trade duration of 5 hours)
-
Backtesting requirements:
-
The EA must be fully backtestable on MetaTrader 5
-
It must allow a direct comparison between:
-
Trades generated by the EA
-
Trades contained in the CSV file
-
-
Minimum requirement: ≥ 90% match rate (dates, trade direction, and acceptable timing tolerance)
Parameters and configuration:
-
Adjustable parameters, including:
-
Trading hours
-
Price and timing tolerances
-
Money management (risk percentage per trade or fixed lot size)
-
-
The strategy should allow future optimization
Technical constraints:
-
Programming language: MQL5 or Python
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Code must be:
-
Clean
-
Well-commented
-
Well-structured
-
Easy to modify and maintain
-
-
Full compatibility with the MT5 Strategy Tester is required
Expected approach (Reverse Engineering):
The project relies on a strong analytical and quantitative approach, which may include:
-
Statistical analysis of trade entries and exits
-
Detection of rules based on:
-
Time-based conditions
-
Volatility
-
Price levels
-
Technical indicators (such as market volume profile, Fibonacci retracements, supply and demand zones, order flow)
-
-
Progressive reconstruction of a coherent and robust trading strategy
The final strategy does not need to be identical to the original one, as long as it:
-
Reproduces the historical trades
-
Is usable for future trading
-
Is profitable
Expected deliverables:
-
The Expert Advisor source and compiled files (.mq5 + .ex5) or the Python code
-
A detailed documentation explaining:
-
The strategy logic
-
Available parameters
-
Known limitations
-
Required libraries (for Python-based solutions)
-
-
A backtesting report demonstrating:
-
The trade matching rate versus the CSV
-
Overall performance over at least 5 years
-
Project validation criteria:
The project will be considered successfully completed if:
-
The EA reproduces at least 90% of the trades from the CSV during backtesting
-
The code is functional and usable
-
The strategy logic is clear and properly documented
-
The strategy is profitable on XAUUSD
Detailed report required, explaining:
-
The full project workflow
-
The reasoning and analytical process
-
The research and analysis tools used
-
The technical implementation