Specifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering)

Project context:

I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price.

Important:

I do not have access to the original trading strategy that generated these trades.

The goal of this project is therefore to reconstruct a trading logic through reverse engineering, based solely on the existing historical data. This project should be considered a reverse engineering task: all analytical methods, trading indicators, and quantitative approaches are acceptable as long as the required deliverables are met.

Main objective:

To develop an Expert Advisor (EA), preferably in MQL5 or alternatively in Python, capable of:

Reproducing at least 90% of the trades contained in the CSV file during backtesting

Being usable in the future, both in live trading conditions and for further backtesting

Relying exclusively on the provided historical data

Provided data:

A CSV file containing the full trade history

Each row represents a single trade and includes, among others: Date Time Instrument (e.g. XAUUSD) Order type (BUY / SELL) Entry price Exit price



The developer will be expected to:

Analyze the provided data

Identify recurring patterns, rules, or common conditions

Derive an exploitable and coherent algorithmic trading logic

Functional scope of the Expert Advisor:

The EA must be able to:

Identify entry conditions (BUY / SELL)

Determine exit conditions

Be primarily specialized for gold (XAUUSD), with the possibility of deployment on other assets

Manage: Stop Loss Take Profit Trade duration (maximum trade duration of 5 hours)



Backtesting requirements:

The EA must be fully backtestable on MetaTrader 5

It must allow a direct comparison between: Trades generated by the EA Trades contained in the CSV file

Minimum requirement: ≥ 90% match rate (dates, trade direction, and acceptable timing tolerance)

Parameters and configuration:

Adjustable parameters, including: Trading hours Price and timing tolerances Money management (risk percentage per trade or fixed lot size)

The strategy should allow future optimization

Technical constraints:

Programming language: MQL5 or Python

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Code must be: Clean Well-commented Well-structured Easy to modify and maintain

Full compatibility with the MT5 Strategy Tester is required

Expected approach (Reverse Engineering):

The project relies on a strong analytical and quantitative approach, which may include:

Statistical analysis of trade entries and exits

Detection of rules based on: Time-based conditions Volatility Price levels Technical indicators (such as market volume profile, Fibonacci retracements, supply and demand zones, order flow)

Progressive reconstruction of a coherent and robust trading strategy

The final strategy does not need to be identical to the original one, as long as it:

Reproduces the historical trades

Is usable for future trading

Is profitable

Expected deliverables:

The Expert Advisor source and compiled files (.mq5 + .ex5) or the Python code

A detailed documentation explaining: The strategy logic Available parameters Known limitations Required libraries (for Python-based solutions)

A backtesting report demonstrating: The trade matching rate versus the CSV Overall performance over at least 5 years



Project validation criteria:

The project will be considered successfully completed if:

The EA reproduces at least 90% of the trades from the CSV during backtesting

The code is functional and usable

The strategy logic is clear and properly documented

The strategy is profitable on XAUUSD

Detailed report required, explaining:

The full project workflow

The reasoning and analytical process

The research and analysis tools used

The technical implementation



