Specification
Start BUY:- when i click start BUY button new panel should open which should contain bellow points:-
Trigger Price
Time frame
Cross/Close
RR ration
Trailing Stop ratio
Maximum Trade count
Risk (percentage or cash)
(Option to Increase risk when SL hit)
Remove Trigger (True/False )
I will explain above point one by one here bellow
•Trigger price :- here we enter price at which when market cross or close bellow this trigger price market wait for Green candle to form in selected timeframe and ones it form EA should calculate lot required to take Buy trade according to risk specified immediately take buy trade and put sl swing low and tp as specified RR ratio.
•Time frame:- when market cross/close trigger price it will be waiting for green candle according to this mentioned Time frame..
•Cross/Close: if Cross Selected then market start check for green candle when market current price cross trigger price..
if Close Selected then market start check for green candle when market current price close trigger price.
•RR ratio: its risk to reward ratio ..
•Trailing stop ratio: when entry taken by EA if price moves by this trailing ratio then STOPLOSS should move to entry point automatically.
•Maximum trade count:- Means ones EA takes entry then if before hitting tp if SL hit then it can again take again trade when proper setup forms,, like this it can keep taking number of trade till maximum trade count.
•Risk(percent or cash): Risk should be optionable ,, percent means percentage of equity,, cash means we will put specific amount.
•Increase risk (percent or cash):- when sl hit then for next trade increase risk by this "Inrease risk" ,, this increase risk should only work till "maximum trade count".
•Remove trigger(true/false) :
Remove trigger should have 2 option true or false,,
If false selected,, no need to do anything,,
If true selected then there should be 1 option visible as shown in bellow.
"Remove trigger price" :- ones market price cross this "Remove trigger price" then this particular START BUY operation should remove from system,,
This all above points are for START BUY button opeartion,,,
Same vice versa for Start Sell Button.. 🧠 START BUY WORKING LOGIC (STEP-BY-STEP)
🔹 Step 1: Trigger activation
EA waits until price:
Crosses trigger price (if Cross selected)
OR Closes beyond trigger price (if Close selected)
🔹 Step 2: Candle confirmation
After trigger condition met:
EA waits for GREEN candle
On the selected timeframe
🔹 Step 3: Trade execution
When green candle closes:
Calculate SL = Swing Low
Calculate Risk amount
Percent → % of equity
Cash → fixed amount
Calculate lot size
Place BUY trade
Set:
SL = swing low
TP = RR × SL distance
🔹 Step 4: Trailing stop (Breakeven)
If price moves:
Risk × Trailing Stop Ratio
Then:
SL automatically moves to Entry Price
🔹 Step 5: Maximum trade count logic
If TP hit → STOP this START BUY cycle
If SL hit:
Increase trade count
If trade count < Maximum:
Wait again for proper setup
Take next trade
🔹 Step 6: Increase Risk after SL ✅
After each SL hit:
Risk is increased by Increase Risk value
Works only until:
Maximum Trade Count reached
Risk growth example:
Trade 1 → 1%
Trade 2 → 1% + Increase Risk
Trade 3 → 1% + (2 × Increase Risk)
🔹 Step 7: Remove Trigger logic
If Remove Trigger = False
No action
If Remove Trigger = True
When price crosses Remove Trigger Price
This START BUY setup is deleted
EA stops all logic for it
🔁 START SELL
Exact mirror logic
Red candle
Swing high
Sell direction
