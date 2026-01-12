MQL5 Indicators Experts
Specification
I want a order block indicator mt5 which will give signals alerts.. Bearish order block blue bullish red .. with highs and lows reversal........ it should give arrows or dots for entry or something... and exit level... I show what I need in the picture
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
499
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
3
Rating
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
228
80%
Arbitration
22
27% / 50%
Overdue
11
5%
Free
Published: 24 articles, 1882 codes
5
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
50%
Loaded
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
391
52%
Arbitration
20
55% / 15%
Overdue
27
7%
Busy
12
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
14
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
15
Rating
Projects
46
24%
Arbitration
34
9% / 85%
Overdue
10
22%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
254
53%
Arbitration
16
50% / 38%
Overdue
83
33%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Free
20
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
33%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
23
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
Similar orders
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USDI’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and
Project information
Budget
30 - 60 USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 - 12.6 USD
Total: 36 - 72.6 USD
For the developer27 - 54 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0