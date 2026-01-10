Similar orders

Ai bot 100 - 300 USD I’m looking for one person who is both a Forex trader and a programmer . I don’t want a coder who only writes code without understanding the market, and I don’t want a trader who can’t program. I want someone who actively trades and understands market behavior, liquidity, volatility, and risk management. Most importantly, the bot must be built using real artificial intelligence that learns and adapts , not just

开发用于XAUUSD的MT5智能交易系统（EA）：基于6指标共振的多层过滤反转策略 31 - 2000 USD 描述（项目概述）： 我需要为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发一个功能完整的智能交易系统（ 专家顾问 ），用于交易 XAUUSD （伦敦金）。该 艺电 的核心是基于一份详细的技术规格书，实现一个多指标共振、多层条件过滤的短线反转策略。 1. 核心策略逻辑简述： 交易品种与周期：主交易周期为 M30 ，需在代码内部动态读取 H4 周期进行趋势过滤，并监控 M5 周期以执行复杂的出场逻辑。 入场机制：采用 “ 价格触发 -> 成交量确认 -> 多指标渐进式达标 ” 的严格流程。入场信号需在特定时间窗口内，同时满足布林带突破及 5 个动量指标（ CCI、RSI、MFI， 威廉指标， 随机指标）的超买 / 超卖条件，并受 H4 级别趋势过滤器约束。 出场机制：采用三层递进逻辑，包括动态保本移动、 M5 周期指标集体反转信号以及基于 K 线形态的趋势反转终极止损。

Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff 50 - 150 USD Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik

Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks

Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform

Expert based on support and resistance apply only if you already have the expert ready , and will be handy to my existing expert (my expert is already integrated with few features) 30+ USD - Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . - My expert already has money management , session filter , threshold based . - Also show a screen or a picture of the chart showing the support and resistance on live chart

EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD 1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market

Want to Buy ready made Profitable MT5 EA Today (now) 4000+ USD I want to buy the EA today, Provide me with demo ex5, proof of profitability and Proof that the EA is profitable in your application. *NO Martingale* or Avaraging down

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any