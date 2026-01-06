Specification
can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
20
10%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USDI'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*
LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USDHi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next
CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USDcần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0