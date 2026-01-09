MQL5 Experts
Specification
Platform:
- MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Type:
- Expert Advisor (EA)
Strategy rules:
- Buy when fast EMA crosses above slow EMA
- Sell when fast EMA crosses below slow EMA
- EMA periods must be input parameters
Trade settings:
- Lot size: fixed (input parameter)
- Stop Loss: fixed pips (input parameter)
- Take Profit: fixed pips (input parameter)
- One trade at a time only
Risk & filters:
- No trading during high spread
- Optional time filter (input: start hour, end hour)
- Magic number support
Execution:
- Trades executed at candle close
- No martingale
- No grid
Other requirements:
- Clean, well-commented MQL5 code
- Compiles without errors or warnings
- EA must work on any symbol and timeframe
Budget:
- Fixed budget: $30
