FreelanceSections

MT4 Expert Advisor based on EMA crossover with fixed risk

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Platform:
- MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Type:
- Expert Advisor (EA)

Strategy rules:
- Buy when fast EMA crosses above slow EMA
- Sell when fast EMA crosses below slow EMA
- EMA periods must be input parameters

Trade settings:
- Lot size: fixed (input parameter)
- Stop Loss: fixed pips (input parameter)
- Take Profit: fixed pips (input parameter)
- One trade at a time only

Risk & filters:
- No trading during high spread
- Optional time filter (input: start hour, end hour)
- Magic number support

Execution:
- Trades executed at candle close
- No martingale
- No grid

Other requirements:
- Clean, well-commented MQL5 code
- Compiles without errors or warnings
- EA must work on any symbol and timeframe

Budget:
- Fixed budget: $30

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(102)
Projects
157
21%
Arbitration
23
9% / 78%
Overdue
16
10%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(1267)
Projects
1687
49%
Arbitration
52
71% / 12%
Overdue
37
2%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(57)
Projects
82
24%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Loaded
4
Developer 4
Rating
(32)
Projects
49
73%
Arbitration
4
50% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(321)
Projects
499
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Loaded
6
Developer 6
Rating
(29)
Projects
36
53%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
8%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(556)
Projects
630
40%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Working
Published: 9 codes
8
Developer 8
Rating
(452)
Projects
787
48%
Arbitration
70
16% / 53%
Overdue
139
18%
Loaded
9
Developer 9
Rating
(8)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(305)
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
12
Developer 12
Rating
(87)
Projects
120
68%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
12
10%
Working
13
Developer 13
Rating
(428)
Projects
622
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Loaded
14
Developer 14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(539)
Projects
619
33%
Arbitration
36
36% / 53%
Overdue
11
2%
Loaded
17
Developer 17
Rating
(6)
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
8%
Working
18
Developer 18
Rating
(13)
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
20
Developer 20
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(71)
Projects
254
53%
Arbitration
16
50% / 38%
Overdue
83
33%
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
(300)
Projects
306
69%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 1 code
23
Developer 23
Rating
(52)
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
(326)
Projects
391
52%
Arbitration
20
55% / 15%
Overdue
27
7%
Busy
Similar orders
Need Martingale Hedge EA. (another client) 500+ USD
looking for EA using zone recovery strategy. would like to make small per cent daily with small drawdown. it is a martingale hedge system. Please make the entry based on your own judgement
I need trading bot for signal 40 - 50 USD
Hi, is this signal enough for a bot to trade on attached images. its literally just a telegram channel I have access to, the trader avg's 10% weekly for the last 2 years, but I do not have the time to copy trade so wanted to find a solution, all he does is send TV screenshots of his entry/sl/tp and then sends updates as he manages the trade. I thought about hiring someone in a similar timezone to the trader (hes in
Modifiedea 30+ USD
Please my robot doesn’t open trades and I also believe it the ma crossover and others please I want the ma crossover to be fixed.also add trade directions to parameter for both, only sell, or only buys. Please also correct the balance drawdown and equity drawdown if it’s not working.the ea would be carefully tested for assessment l. Also source code will be handed before Payment. Only 30bucks for budget
Modify Equity Protection EA with Email Alerts + Multi-Account Support 50 - 150 USD
I need an MT4/MT5 EA modification. Requirements: 1. Equity protection based on DAILY and TOTAL drawdown 2. Automatically close all trades when limit is hit 3. Disable trading after drawdown hit 4. Email notification when: - Daily loss limit reached - Total loss limit reached 5. EA must work on multiple accounts simultaneously 6. Clean and error-free code 7. Compatible with MT5 (or MT4 mention yours)
Profitable MT5 bot on XAUUSD 70+ USD
If you have profitable strategy or profitable EA on the gold pair without martingale / Hedge, then share me the EA with expiry time to back test and to test on the live market. Platform: MT5 pair: Gold Non-Martingale, No Hedging. Need Source Code
MT5 (MQL5) EA — Port my Python DC-WAD Donchian strategy (tick-driven, state machine, partial TP, PSAR/Stoch trailing, optional retracement) 50 - 150 USD
I have a working Python backtester for my “DC-WAD Donchian” strategy. I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for live trading that matches the Python logic as closely as possible ( no lookahead ). ✅ Critical requirement (must accept) EA must be tick-driven for entries/exits (touch logic). Bar-close approximation is not acceptable . Timeframes Strategy runs on a single Setup Timeframe (HTF) (user input, e.g
EA-Halftrend-STRICT FILTER 50+ USD
This indicator will code into MT5 EA. Trade on live, demo and strategy tester. No repaint, no redraw and stable on chart. 1. Include all inputs variable and value, Lots size in points adjustable, TP in points true or false adjustable, SL in points true or false adjustable, close position on opposite signal true or false, Use pending order true or false, use BE points true or false, use slippage point true or false
I want to create an automated robot that trades gold in a secure way with a stop loss 30+ USD
Good day, I am searching the very high level expert, which could create the auto-trade robot and I would like to order the trading robot for GOLD XAU/USD auto-trade on MetaTrader. I could pay a lot for the institutional grade auto-trade robot, just contact me and let me know what level of the robot you could offer and we will negotiate the price
Looking to purchase a source file for a Gold/US30 Expert advisor. 50 - 300 USD
Looking to purchase a EA for Gold and US30 with source Requirements: must have proper built in Risk Management Must yield good profit factor and recovery Factor Must work on any Broker Must have less than 15% drawdown Year over Year Z-Score should be high Consecutive Profits Must Outweigh Consecutive losses atleast 3/1 Must be able to work on accounts from 100USD and up Testing must be based off of real Tick Values
Ready Made Ninjatrader 100+ USD
I’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy . Goals: Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression) Long-term survivability (not scalping hype) Requirements: Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ Fixed risk per trade Daily profit & loss limits Time/session filters Break-even & trailing stop logic Full NT8 strategy (not indicator) Nice to have: Backtest + optimization

Project information

Budget
30+ USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0