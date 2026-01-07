Specification
Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours. Le challenge demande 15% de profit( 10% à l'étape 1 et 5% à l'étape 2) ,avec la limite de perte de 5% en une journée et 10% de perte maximum.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Similar orders
Aggressive 30 - 1000 USD1. Platform & Account Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account type: Demo & Live (same behavior on both) Broker compatibility: Any MT5 broker Symbols: (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD – specify clearly) 2. Trading Strategy Strategy type: ☐ Trend following ☐ Scalping ☐ Grid / Martingale ☐ Breakout ☐ Indicator-based Indicators used (if any): RSI Moving Average MACD Bollinger Bands Custom logic (explain) 3. Entry Rules Exact
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
Project information
Budget
50 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 10 to 20 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0