Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours. Le challenge demande 15% de profit( 10% à l'étape 1 et 5% à l'étape 2) ,avec la limite de perte de 5% en une journée et 10% de perte maximum.

