I want to create an automated robot that trades gold in a secure way with a stop loss 30+ USD Good day, I am searching the very high level expert, which could create the auto-trade robot and I would like to order the trading robot for GOLD XAU/USD auto-trade on MetaTrader. I could pay a lot for the institutional grade auto-trade robot, just contact me and let me know what level of the robot you could offer and we will negotiate the price

Creation of 5 profitable trend following trading strategies and experts every month. 50 - 200 USD Hello. I am finding an experienced python developer who can implement my trading strategies into robots. I like trend-following swing trading strategies and am going to automate my idea. More details can be discussed by chatting. If you have similar working experience it can be a plus. Thanks

Aggressive 30 - 1000 USD 1. Platform & Account Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account type: Demo & Live (same behavior on both) Broker compatibility: Any MT5 broker Symbols: (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD – specify clearly) 2. Trading Strategy Strategy type: ☐ Trend following ☐ Scalping ☐ Grid / Martingale ☐ Breakout ☐ Indicator-based Indicators used (if any): RSI Moving Average MACD Bollinger Bands Custom logic (explain) 3. Entry Rules Exact

MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need

Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff 50 - 150 USD Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik

Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks

MT4 Expert Advisor based on SuperTrend + XXSS + Histogram (Manual system automation) 50 - 80 USD I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system. PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only) TIMEFRAMES: - Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure - Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure - Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input) INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators): 1) SuperTrend - ATR period: 10 - Multiplier: 1.7 2) XXSS Candle - Same settings

Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform

I need an expert advisory based on AOX signals.It must have check and handling of operations errors. 30 - 100 USD I need a robot advisory based on AOX signals. It must be the main criteria for opening and closing. The price should be higher than the previous bar Trades