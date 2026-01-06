Similar orders

Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform

I need a someone to code me trading robot in mt5 liquidity trap strategy 150+ USD This strategy is built around the idea that price seeks liquidity, and that retail traders often get trapped around key highs and lows. Instead of entering trades before price hits liquidity, this playbook waits for the market to run stops (take liquidity) and then trade the reversal after the trap is formed. The concept is simple: buy below lows, sell above highs, but only when those lows or highs have respected

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any

Convert the attached ThinkOrSwim (ThinkScript) script to Pine Script (for use on TradingView) 30+ USD Here are the ThinkScript codes from ThinkorSwim in a Text (.txt) file- I placed a hashmark (#) by the name of each indicator or system with the code underneath - let me know if you have any questions as you convert these into TradingView - thanks i will be looking for graet developer to build for this project

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

Convert Tradestation code to tradingview pine script code 30+ USD Here's the TradeStation ELD files that i want to convert to tradingview pine script (unprotected so you can see codes for indicators and systems/strategies) - let me know what you think it would cost? thanks i will be looking for great developer that will bid it for it and get started

Forex Expert Advisor/Robot mt4 30 - 50 USD Greetings, I'm seeking a price quote for the following EA description. 1) Short positions are opened after trades that have closed below the open of the trade. 2) Long positions are opened after trades that have closed above the open of the trade. 3) The base lot size plus the spread is applied for every trade that opens after the take profit has been reached. 4) Double the lot size of the previous trade plus

Ninjatrader indicator 30+ USD I have an issue with my ninja script and i would like you to help me straighten things I wanted to create an indicator and i have the source code already but i am getting compiling errors on my NinjaTrader And i tried fixing the error it still same I sent 3 images here for you to understand the errors and i would like to ask if you can help me fix it so i can go ahead and compile my source code. Thanks

Nijatrader indicator 30+ USD Good day, I would like to build an automated trading system for Ninjatrader using 2 MACD, a Supertrend, and a moving average indicator. I want the option to adjust the indicator settings, the ability to trade at three different times, and the option to receive alerts. I want to get an idea of what that will cost me. It will enter trades on all blue take one contract out at a fixed point, move the stop to break even