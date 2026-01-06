Specification
Greeting
Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view?
The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me
Thanks
Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view?
The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me
Thanks
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
37
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
18
72%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
6%
Free
Published: 1 code
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
8%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
367
71%
Arbitration
18
33% / 44%
Overdue
14
4%
Free
Published: 14 codes
10
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
Similar orders
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
Forex Expert Advisor/Robot mt4 30 - 50 USDGreetings, I'm seeking a price quote for the following EA description. 1) Short positions are opened after trades that have closed below the open of the trade. 2) Long positions are opened after trades that have closed above the open of the trade. 3) The base lot size plus the spread is applied for every trade that opens after the take profit has been reached. 4) Double the lot size of the previous trade plus
Ninjatrader indicator 30+ USDI have an issue with my ninja script and i would like you to help me straighten things I wanted to create an indicator and i have the source code already but i am getting compiling errors on my NinjaTrader And i tried fixing the error it still same I sent 3 images here for you to understand the errors and i would like to ask if you can help me fix it so i can go ahead and compile my source code. Thanks
Nijatrader indicator 30+ USDGood day, I would like to build an automated trading system for Ninjatrader using 2 MACD, a Supertrend, and a moving average indicator. I want the option to adjust the indicator settings, the ability to trade at three different times, and the option to receive alerts. I want to get an idea of what that will cost me. It will enter trades on all blue take one contract out at a fixed point, move the stop to break even
Project information
Budget
40 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0