Similar orders

LOOKING FOR A GOLD SCALPING ROBOT 30+ USD Hi, I'm looking for a scalping bot which has less drawdown to no drawdown. even it it makes cents, ok for me, but money risk should be not there. please send me demo version of the robot to test. if i like, we can proceed to the next step. thanks, RAM

Expert Advisor Using Strength, RSI & Pivot Point Indicators 30 - 31 USD Hello, I need an Expert Advisor (EA) developed using a combination of three indicators : Strength Indicator RSI Pivot Points The detailed strategy will be shared after you apply for this job . The EA must work properly in the Strategy Tester , so we can verify that entries and exits are executed correctly. I have attached an image showing how the indicators look on the chart. Please apply only if you are confident

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any

EMA-Based Expert Advisor Backtesting & Optimization 30 - 35 USD Hello, I’m looking for a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer to review, backtest, and optimize an EMA-based Expert Advisor to improve its win rate. The EA is already developed, and the task involves analyzing the existing logic, optimizing parameters, and providing performance improvements with clear results. Experience with strategy optimization and scalping systems is required

XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USD I'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*

An Expert Advisor based on Fibonacci Retracement 30 - 60 USD * Use Fibonacci retracement (with adjusted values) to scale entry points. * Timeframe may differ depending on the projected target; but the Fibonacci conditions remain the same * date range into consideration as well * Applicable to indices, crypto and metals. * Activate entries on the second half of my fib *Usually takes the whole week to unfold (5 - 7 days) * Timeframes to consider 5m/15m, H1/H2 The attached images

Convert the attached ThinkOrSwim (ThinkScript) script to Pine Script (for use on TradingView) 30+ USD Here are the ThinkScript codes from ThinkorSwim in a Text (.txt) file- I placed a hashmark (#) by the name of each indicator or system with the code underneath - let me know if you have any questions as you convert these into TradingView - thanks i will be looking for graet developer to build for this project

Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD 🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live

Profitable EA with enabled backtesting 1000 USD Hello, I’m interested in buying a solid, profitable EA with verified results. Before purchasing, I’d like to test it first—either a time-limited demo version or another limited evaluation option (for example, a demo-only license or restricted lot size). If you’re selling an EA and can offer something like this, please share the details (strategy type, recommended pairs/timeframes, risk settings, and any live/backtest