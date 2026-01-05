FreelanceSections

EA grid hunter

Specification

1. Platform & Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY)

Language: MQL5

Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging

Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs

No DLLs, no external dependencies

2. Strategy Overview

The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market movement.

Key characteristics:

Very small TP or time-based exits

Low market exposure

Strong spread & execution control

Optimized for fast execution environments

3. Symbols & Timeframes

Symbols: User-selectable Forex pairs (default majors & minors)

Timeframes:

Default: M1

Optional: M5

EA must be multi-symbol capable OR single-symbol (configurable)

4. Market Filters

Trades are allowed ONLY when:

Current spread ≤ MaxSpread (in points)

Trading session filter allows execution

Optional volatility filter (ATR-based)

If spread exceeds limit:

No new trades

Option to close active trades

5. Signal & Entry Logic

Entry logic must be simple and fast, suitable for MT5 tick-based execution.

Buy Conditions:

Spread condition met

No conflicting open position (or max trades not exceeded)

Optional price action / micro-range condition

Sell Conditions:

Same logic, opposite direction

⚠️ No heavy indicators (to ensure speed & stability).

6. Order Placement (MT5 Trade Model)

Trade type: Market orders

Uses CTrade class

Configurable parameters:

Fixed lot OR auto lot (balance/equity based)

Max open positions

Unique Magic Number

Retry logic in case of trade server errors

Slippage control (deviation points)

All trade actions must be logged

7. Stop Loss & Take Profit

Take Profit:

Small pip TP (user configurable)

Stop Loss:

Fixed OR ATR-based OR optional disabled

Option to close trades by logic instead of TP/SL

8. Position Management

Optional features:

Break-even

Trailing Stop

Time-based trade closing:

Close after X seconds or X bars

Optional global profit close

Optional equity protection close

9. Signal Lifetime

Entry signal remains valid only for:

X seconds OR

X bars

If market conditions change (spread/volatility), the signal is cancelled

10. Closing & Cancellation Logic

Trades must close when:

TP or SL is hit

Max holding time reached

Spread exceeds emergency level

Opposite signal appears (optional)

Risk protection is triggered

11. Risk Management

Daily profit target (stop trading after reached)

Daily loss limit

Max drawdown control

Max trades per day

Margin level protection

12. Inputs & Optimization (MT5 Strategy Tester)

All parameters must be external inputs

Must support:

Genetic optimization

Multi-pass testing

EA must be stable in Every Tick (Real Ticks) testing mode

13. Visualization & Debugging

On-chart display:

Spread

Number of trades

Floating P/L

Log:

Trade execution

Errors

Spread violations

Clean, readable logging

14. Code Quality & Delivery

Clean, well-commented MQL5 code

No warnings or errors on compilation

Source code included (.mq5)

Delivered EA must match specification exactly

15. Testing & Acceptance

Developer must:

Provide MT5 Strategy Tester results

Demonstrate stable execution under varying spreads

Confirm rebate-optimized behavior

✅ Optional Add-Ons (Mention if Needed)

News filter (MT5 economic calendar)

Multi-symbol trading

VPS optimization

Rebate efficiency reporting

