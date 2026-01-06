Similar orders

Expert Advisor Using Strength, RSI & Pivot Point Indicators 30 - 31 USD Hello, I need an Expert Advisor (EA) developed using a combination of three indicators : Strength Indicator RSI Pivot Points The detailed strategy will be shared after you apply for this job . The EA must work properly in the Strategy Tester , so we can verify that entries and exits are executed correctly. I have attached an image showing how the indicators look on the chart. Please apply only if you are confident

Looking for Ruled-Based MT4 EA for EURUSD - NY Trading Session - PropFirm Rules - Strict Risk Management (No Martingale) 400 - 700 USD Me encuentro en busca de un desarrollador MT4 para crear un EA totalmente basado en reglas enfocadas en Propfirms (Específicamente en The5ers) para operar el activo EURUSD. Cuento con un documento detallado con reglas de contexto, eventos, ejecución y gestión operativa. Necesito código limpio, sin margintale, sin grid; con control de reducción orientado a abrir y cerrar posiciones durante el horario de la sesión de

Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade

Ninjatrader indicator 30+ USD I have an issue with my ninja script and i would like you to help me straighten things I wanted to create an indicator and i have the source code already but i am getting compiling errors on my NinjaTrader And i tried fixing the error it still same I sent 3 images here for you to understand the errors and i would like to ask if you can help me fix it so i can go ahead and compile my source code. Thanks

EA devlopser (devlop EA robot as per my logic ) 30+ USD So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5 1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low 2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h 3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure 4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk

Upgrade of an exiting indicator and inclusion of a security feature to it. 70 - 200 USD I have a perfectly working EA that always gets altered, I need special security features implemented, and I already have a great idea of what I need. Super easy, codes already work, just need tweaking here and there. Cybersecurity proficiency would be a positive

Medium Risk AUD Bot for MT5 30 - 50 USD I need a custom Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades AUDUSD and AUDCAD using a medium-risk strategy. It should use fixed lot size, stop-loss and take-profit, and limit open trades. The bot must be compatible with Pepperstone live accounts and optimized for H1 timeframe. No martingale or grid strategies. I want clean code, reliable execution, and visible trade logic. File format should be .ex5