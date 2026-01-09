MQL5 Experts
Specification
Hello,
I’m looking for an experienced MT4 (MQL4) developer to convert the Lucky Reversal indicator from indicatorspot.com into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA).
Project Scope
Code an MT4 EA that replicates the exact logic and signals of the Lucky Reversal indicator
Trades should open and close automatically based on the indicator’s rules
Must match indicator behavior 1:1 (no approximations)
EA Requirements
MT4 compatible (MQL4)
Adjustable inputs:
Lot size (fixed & % risk option preferred)
Stop loss / take profit
Trailing stop (optional)
Max trades per pair
Time filter (optional)
Works on multiple pairs & timeframes
Clean, well-commented code
No repainting or delayed signals
Backtest-ready
What I’ll Provide
Access to the Lucky Reversal indicator
Example screenshots and trade behavior
Clarification of entry/exit logic if needed
Developer Requirements
Proven MT4 EA experience
Familiarity with custom indicator logic
Ability to reverse engineer indicators
Good communication and responsiveness
Deliverables
Fully working MT4 EA (.mq4 + .ex4)
Installation instructions
One revision round included
Budget: Open to fair pricing (please quote)
Timeline: 5–10 days preferred
Please include:
Examples of MT4 EAs you’ve built
Whether you’ve converted indicators to EAs before
Looking forward to working together.
Project information
Budget
500 - 1000 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0