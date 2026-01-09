FreelanceSections

开发用于XAUUSD的MT5智能交易系统（EA）：基于6指标共振的多层过滤反转策略

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Statistics and mathematics C++ Panels and dialog boxes Product Design

Specification

描述（项目概述）：

我需要为MetaTrader 5平台开发一个功能完整的智能交易系统（专家顾问），用于交易XAUUSD（伦敦金）。该艺电的核心是基于一份详细的技术规格书，实现一个多指标共振、多层条件过滤的短线反转策略。

 

1. 核心策略逻辑简述：

 

交易品种与周期：主交易周期为M30，需在代码内部动态读取H4周期进行趋势过滤，并监控M5周期以执行复杂的出场逻辑。

 

入场机制：采用价格触发 -> 成交量确认 -> 多指标渐进式达标的严格流程。入场信号需在特定时间窗口内，同时满足布林带突破及5个动量指标（CCI、RSI、MFI，威廉指标， 随机指标）的超买/超卖条件，并受H4级别趋势过滤器约束。

 

出场机制：采用三层递进逻辑，包括动态保本移动、M5周期指标集体反转信号以及基于K线形态的趋势反转终极止损。

 

高级风控：包含基于固定风险百分比的仓位管理、成交后动态追踪并最终锁定的初始止损、新闻事件过滤器、信号免疫期等。

 

2. 交付与技术要求：

 

必须严格按照我提供的、具有法律效力的《技术规格书》（含完整参数列表）进行开发。

 

交付物需包括：完整的、注释清晰的MQL5源代码（.mq5）、编译后的可执行文件（.ex5）、技术说明文档及用户指南。

 

需通过严格回测：使用至少21分钟高质量历史数据，在仅用开盘价每个即时报价两种模式下测试，并提供包含净收益、最大回撤等关键指标的报告。两种模式的结果需符合规格书规定的稳定性基准，作为客观验收标准之一。

 

3. 合作与法律保障：

 

本项目将以正式委托开发合同为基础进行，合同已涵盖知识产权（成果归委托方所有）、分期交付验收、保密、维护等全套条款。

 

开发者需在同意合同主要条款的前提下进行报价与合作。请在提案中注明您已阅读并理解此项要求。

 

订单类型：

交易机器人(专家顾问)的开发

 

终端版本：

MetaTrader 5


Files:

ZIP
智能交易.zip
33.6 Kb

