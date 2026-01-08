Specification
SMC, etc.)
- Backtest results and the set files you used
- Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own
If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next steps.
My requirements are screenshot, backtes results, demo fileS
Let me know if you have anything that fits the bill!
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
Similar orders
EA to trade GOLD in M5 an account of 500-1000usd 30 - 500 USDiF you already have an successful EA for scalping in M5 XAUUSD [and eventually EURUSD and USDJPY] working essentially ON the trend when there is an Break Of Structure but also on reversal eventually with strategy Martingale with param ON/OFF eventually with strategy Grid with param ON/OFF eventually with HEDGING with param ON/OFF and on each trade : Stop loss, Trailing sl without High Frequency Trades [means average
Double trade 30+ USD1-tow trades with take profit stop loss pips trade with take profit stop loss pips trade with stop loss pips take profit candle close 2-buy or sell look for last candle buy or sell 3-trade stop loss stop loss martingale trade lot zise in intry candle running candle or new candle
I need mt4/mt5 EA Bot 30+ USDcan you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to
Ready Made Ninjatrader 100+ USDI’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy . Goals: Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression) Long-term survivability (not scalping hype) Requirements: Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ Fixed risk per trade Daily profit & loss limits Time/session filters Break-even & trailing stop logic Full NT8 strategy (not indicator) Nice to have: Backtest + optimization
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USDJe cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
Ninjatrader 8 bot 200+ USDhello great developer We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us please check the video for better understanding Here is first video: https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5 Here is Second video
Project information
Budget
30 - 95 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0