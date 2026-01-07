MQL5 Experts
Specification
Looking to purchase a EA for Gold and US30 with source
Requirements:
must have proper built in Risk Management
Must yield good profit factor and recovery Factor
Must work on any Broker
Must have less than 15% drawdown Year over Year
Z-Score should be high
Consecutive Profits Must Outweigh Consecutive losses atleast 3/1
Must be able to work on accounts from 100USD and up
Testing must be based off of real Tick Values
Open to previews of the product
