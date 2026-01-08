MQL4 Experts
Specification
Please my robot doesn’t open trades and I also believe it the ma crossover and others please I want the ma crossover to be fixed.also add trade directions to parameter for both, only sell, or only buys. Please also correct the balance drawdown and equity drawdown if it’s not working.the ea would be carefully tested for assessment l. Also source code will be handed before Payment. Only 30bucks for budget
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
299
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
119
68%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
12
10%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
12
58%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
688
34%
Arbitration
33
70% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
10
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
78
32% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
8%
Working
13
Rating
Projects
1687
49%
Arbitration
52
71% / 12%
Overdue
37
2%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
619
33%
Arbitration
36
36% / 53%
Overdue
11
2%
Loaded
15
Rating
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
396
27%
Arbitration
38
39% / 50%
Overdue
1
0%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
254
53%
Arbitration
16
50% / 38%
Overdue
83
33%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
21
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ready Made Ninjatrader 100+ USDI’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy . Goals: Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression) Long-term survivability (not scalping hype) Requirements: Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ Fixed risk per trade Daily profit & loss limits Time/session filters Break-even & trailing stop logic Full NT8 strategy (not indicator) Nice to have: Backtest + optimization
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USDJe cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
Ninjatrader 8 bot 200+ USDhello great developer We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us please check the video for better understanding Here is first video: https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5 Here is Second video
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders8
Arbitrage count0