Please my robot doesn’t open trades and I also believe it the ma crossover and others please I want the ma crossover to be fixed.also add trade directions to parameter for both, only sell, or only buys. Please also correct the balance drawdown and equity drawdown if it’s not working.the ea would be carefully tested for assessment l. Also source code will be handed before Payment. Only 30bucks for budget 

Similar orders
Looking to purchase a source file for a Gold/US30 Expert advisor. 50 - 300 USD
Looking to purchase a EA for Gold and US30 with source Requirements: must have proper built in Risk Management Must yield good profit factor and recovery Factor Must work on any Broker Must have less than 15% drawdown Year over Year Z-Score should be high Consecutive Profits Must Outweigh Consecutive losses atleast 3/1 Must be able to work on accounts from 100USD and up Testing must be based off of real Tick Values
Ready Made Ninjatrader 100+ USD
I’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy . Goals: Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression) Long-term survivability (not scalping hype) Requirements: Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ Fixed risk per trade Daily profit & loss limits Time/session filters Break-even & trailing stop logic Full NT8 strategy (not indicator) Nice to have: Backtest + optimization
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USD
Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
XAGUSD–MCX Silver Cross-Market Arbitrage Trading Bot 30 - 50 USD
🧠 Project Overview We require an automated trading system that performs statistical arbitrage between: XAGUSD (MT5 account) MCX Silver (separate broker / API / account) The bot will calculate custom percentage movement from a daily anchor time and trade based on spread convergence, not broker-provided percentage values. --- 🧩 Core Concept The system must: 1. Capture daily anchor prices at 11:30 PM IST 2. Compute
MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD
Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need
Modification of an exisiting system 49+ USD
im looking for a skilled coder who can modify my existing EA and indicator. I want a signal created when my custome indicators,( a channel and a few fiilters)align at certain conditions. The EA entry options are good as they are once a signal is produced, The main job is mainly on a differnt signal to be produced under different condttions, and an indicator which just draws an arrow along with channel for backtesting
Convert a Simple TradingView Script to ATAS Indicator 50+ USD
Hello, I have a very simple TradingView (Pine Script) indicator that I want to be converted and implemented in ATAS . The logic is straightforward, with no complex calculations or strategy execution. I will provide the TradingView script and full explanation of how it works . What I Need: Convert the existing TradingView script logic to ATAS Ensure the indicator behaves the same way as on TradingView Clean
Ninjatrader 8 bot 200+ USD
hello great developer We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us please check the video for better understanding Here is first video: https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5 Here is Second video
News trading box based on the MQL5 economic calendar 35+ USD
I already have a preliminary economic calendar panel. I need to optimize it to add trading functions and UI elements. What I'm looking for is an interactive control panel for trading
Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff 50 - 150 USD
Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)

Customer

(7)
Placed orders8
Arbitrage count0