MQL5 Experts
Specification
looking for EA using zone recovery strategy.
would like to make small per cent daily with small drawdown.
it is a martingale hedge system. Please make the entry based on your own judgement.
Similar orders
Profitable MT5 bot on XAUUSD 70+ USDIf you have profitable strategy or profitable EA on the gold pair without martingale / Hedge, then share me the EA with expiry time to back test and to test on the live market. Platform: MT5 pair: Gold Non-Martingale, No Hedging
EA-Halftrend-STRICT FILTER 50+ USDThis indicator will code into MT5 EA. Trade on live, demo and strategy tester. No repaint, no redraw and stable on chart. 1. Include all inputs variable and value, Lots size in points adjustable, TP in points true or false adjustable, SL in points true or false adjustable, close position on opposite signal true or false, Use pending order true or false, use BE points true or false, use slippage point true or false
I need mt4/mt5 EA Bot 30+ USDcan you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to
Ready Made Ninjatrader 100+ USDI’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy . Goals: Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression) Long-term survivability (not scalping hype) Requirements: Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ Fixed risk per trade Daily profit & loss limits Time/session filters Break-even & trailing stop logic Full NT8 strategy (not indicator) Nice to have: Backtest + optimization
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USDJe cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
Project information
Budget
500+ USD
VAT (23%): 115 USD
Total: 615 USD
For the developer450 USD
Customer
Placed orders27
Arbitrage count0