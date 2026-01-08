Similar orders

Modification of an exisiting system 49+ USD im looking for a skilled coder who can modify my existing EA and indicator. I want a signal created when my custome indicators,( a channel and a few fiilters)align at certain conditions. The EA entry options are good as they are once a signal is produced, The main job is mainly on a differnt signal to be produced under different condttions, and an indicator which just draws an arrow along with channel for backtesting

Convert a Simple TradingView Script to ATAS Indicator 50+ USD Hello, I have a very simple TradingView (Pine Script) indicator that I want to be converted and implemented in ATAS . The logic is straightforward, with no complex calculations or strategy execution. I will provide the TradingView script and full explanation of how it works . What I Need: Convert the existing TradingView script logic to ATAS Ensure the indicator behaves the same way as on TradingView Clean

Ninjatrader 8 bot 200+ USD hello great developer We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us please check the video for better understanding Here is first video: https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5 Here is Second video

News trading box based on the MQL5 economic calendar 35+ USD I already have a preliminary economic calendar panel. I need to optimize it to add trading functions and UI elements. What I'm looking for is an interactive control panel for trading

Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff 50 - 150 USD Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik

Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks

MT4 Expert Advisor based on SuperTrend + XXSS + Histogram (Manual system automation) 50 - 80 USD I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system. PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only) TIMEFRAMES: - Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure - Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure - Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input) INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators): 1) SuperTrend - ATR period: 10 - Multiplier: 1.7 2) XXSS Candle - Same settings

Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform

I need an expert advisory based on AOX signals.It must have check and handling of operations errors. 30 - 100 USD I need a robot advisory based on AOX signals. It must be the main criteria for opening and closing. The price should be higher than the previous bar Trades