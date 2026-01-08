FreelanceSections

MT5 (MQL5) EA — Port my Python DC-WAD Donchian strategy (tick-driven, state machine, partial TP, PSAR/Stoch trailing, optional retracement)

MQL5 Experts

Specification

I have a working Python backtester for my “DC-WAD Donchian” strategy. I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for live trading that matches the Python logic as closely as possible (no lookahead).

✅ Critical requirement (must accept)

EA must be tick-driven for entries/exits (touch logic).
Bar-close approximation is not acceptable.

Timeframes

  • Strategy runs on a single Setup Timeframe (HTF) (user input, e.g., M30/H1/H4 etc.)

  • Optional LTF for intraday ambiguity exists in Python, but NOT required for this milestone (we will skip ambiguity mode).

Core logic (must replicate)

1) Donchian + state machine

  • Long/short mirror

  • States: 00 → 01 → 02 → 03

  • Setup01 validity: t+3 is last chance; when count reaches 4 → invalidate/reset

2) WAD filter

  • Compute WAD internally + WAD SMA(n)

  • Optional HTF WAD filter + optional WAD source mode (as per Python)

3) ATR risk filter

  • Reject if risk distance > k * ATR(n)

  • ATR must match Python: ATR = SMA(TrueRange, n) (not Wilder)

Entry modes (inputs)

  1. Normal (breakout) entry

  2. Optional retracement limit entry

  • limit at p% retracement (e.g., 50%)

  • include time window inputs if needed (signal/fill windows)

Required retracement rule:

  • If retracement limit becomes worse than breakout entry:

    • LONG: if limit > breakout_entry → clamp to breakout_entry

    • SHORT: if limit < breakout_entry → clamp to breakout_entry

Trade management

  • TP1 closes 50%

  • TP2 manages remaining 50% via trailing (input select):

    • PSAR trailing OR Stochastic trailing

  • Trailing is tighten-only

  • Trailing starts after TP1 as per Python rules

PSAR freeze rule (must implement):

  • Maintain last_valid_psar

  • LONG: update only when PSAR below close; else freeze

  • SHORT: update only when PSAR above close; else freeze

  • Use closed bars only (no lookahead).

Execution rules (tick-based)

  • Stop/limit triggers by Bid/Ask touch on ticks

  • Partial close logic must work in live + tester

  • Respect spread (Bid/Ask). No “mid price” assumptions.

Logging

  • Export CSV trade log (minimum):

    • entry time/price, exit(s), SL, TP1/TP2, side, session/tag, reason codes, PnL, R-multiple

Deliverables

  • Full .mq5 source, clean + commented

  • Inputs grouped clearly

  • Short README: how to test + any differences vs Python


Files:

JPEG
1.jpeg
120.2 Kb
JPEG
2.jpeg
60.4 Kb
JPEG
3.jpeg
198.7 Kb
JPEG
4.jpeg
70.5 Kb
JPEG
5.jpeg
222.0 Kb
JPEG
6.jpeg
105.7 Kb
JPEG
7.jpeg
118.3 Kb

