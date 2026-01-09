FreelanceSections

Request for Expert Advisor (EA) Development – Opening Range Breakout Strat

MQL5 Experts

Specification

I would like to request the development of an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 with the following specifications:

1. Instruments:

  • NASDAQ (US100)

  • Dow Jones (US30)

  • DAX (DE40)

2. Opening Range Selection:

  • The EA should allow me to manually select a specific time range on the chart.

  • Example: US100 opening range from 14:30 UTC to 14:45 UTC (15-minute opening range for the US market).

  • The EA should automatically identify the high and low of the selected range.

3. Trade Logic:

  • Buy: Enter a long position when the price breaks above the high of the selected range. Place the stop loss below the low of the range.

  • Sell: Enter a short position when the price breaks below the low of the selected range. Place the stop loss above the high of the range.

4. Take Profit Settings:

  • The EA should allow adjustable take profit levels based on the selected range (considered as 1R):

    • 1:1

    • 1:2

    • 1:2.5

    • 1:3

5. Additional Requirements:

  • The EA must work on M5 charts but should allow range selection on any timeframe.

  • All trade parameters (range start/end, TP multiplier, etc.) should be easily adjustable in the EA settings.


Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0