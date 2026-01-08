MQL5 Experts
Specification
"I'm searching for a genuinely aggressive, high-risk / ultra-high-reward Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for MetaTrader 5, capable of running on a very small real account of $100 (or cent/micro account equivalent).
Key requirements:
- Strategy type: Preferably martingale, grid + martingale hybrid, aggressive scalping with recovery, or any other explosive growth-oriented approach (Bollinger/martingale, hedging grid, etc.)
- Risk profile: Extreme — I'm fully aware that account blow-up is very likely (even expected) over time. The goal is maximum possible upside in the shortest time (doubling/tripling/10x+ potential before inevitable large drawdown)
- Account compatibility: Must function properly with tiny balance ($100 or less), high leverage (1:500–1:2000+), and micro/cent lot sizes (0.01 or smaller)
- Preferred assets: Gold (XAUUSD), major forex pairs, or volatile indices/crypto — whatever gives the most explosive movement
- Management style: "Hit & Run" philosophy — aim for quick profits → withdraw initial capital + gains frequently → restart with house money
- Bonus points for free / very cheap EAs with proven community history of massive short-term runs (even if they eventually blow)
Examples of styles I'm interested in (2025–2026 popular ones):
- Dark Venus (free Bollinger + martingale scalper — legendary for huge runs & blow-ups)
- Aggressive Gold martingale/grid bots (XAUUSD focused)
- Any "100x in a week" type AI/martingale hybrid marketed for tiny accounts (MansaMussa style, etc.)
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
12
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
8%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
81
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Loaded
4
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Profitable MT5 bot on XAUUSD 70+ USDIf you have profitable strategy or profitable EA on the gold pair without martingale / Hedge, then share me the EA with expiry time to back test and to test on the live market. Platform: MT5 pair: Gold Non-Martingale, No Hedging
EA-Halftrend-STRICT FILTER 50+ USDThis indicator will code into MT5 EA. Trade on live, demo and strategy tester. No repaint, no redraw and stable on chart. 1. Include all inputs variable and value, Lots size in points adjustable, TP in points true or false adjustable, SL in points true or false adjustable, close position on opposite signal true or false, Use pending order true or false, use BE points true or false, use slippage point true or false
I need mt4/mt5 EA Bot 30+ USDcan you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to
Ready Made Ninjatrader 100+ USDI’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy . Goals: Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression) Long-term survivability (not scalping hype) Requirements: Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ Fixed risk per trade Daily profit & loss limits Time/session filters Break-even & trailing stop logic Full NT8 strategy (not indicator) Nice to have: Backtest + optimization
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USDJe cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0