MQL5 Experts
Specification
This is a request for a formal price quote only. No work should begin until the quote is accepted.
I am requesting a quantitative audit of an existing trading strategy.
Scope (strict):
10-year historical backtest
Full performance metrics (expectancy, win rate, profit factor, max drawdown, trade distribution)
Identification of logical flaws, bias, and overfitting
Rule-based corrections only if justified by data
Before/After comparison with out-of-sample validation
Important:
Any rule of the strategy may be modified or removed at your discretion, strictly if supported by statistical evidence.
Explicit exclusions:
No programming
No money management
No performance guarantees
No creative optimization or curve fitting
Process requirements:
Work must be split into milestones
Milestone 1: diagnostic only (original system backtest + failure analysis)
Proceeding further is conditional on the quality of Milestone 1
Deliverables:
Written technical report
Complete performance metrics
Clear list of rule changes with statistical justification
Data source disclosure
Any break-even or trailing stop adjustment must be justified through MAE/MFE analysis and must demonstrably improve expectancy, not only win rate or drawdown.
The strategy may be declared non-viable if supported by evidence.
Please provide:
Price
Timeline
Tools used
One example where you advised against deploying a strategy for technical reasons
I am paying for diagnostic accuracy and robustness, not for promises.
Thank you.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
89
25%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
49%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
7
Rating
Projects
254
53%
Arbitration
16
50% / 38%
Overdue
83
33%
Free
Similar orders
I need trading bot for signal 40 - 50 USDHi, is this signal enough for a bot to trade on attached images. its literally just a telegram channel I have access to, the trader avg's 10% weekly for the last 2 years, but I do not have the time to copy trade so wanted to find a solution, all he does is send TV screenshots of his entry/sl/tp and then sends updates as he manages the trade. I thought about hiring someone in a similar timezone to the trader (hes in
Modifiedea 30+ USDPlease my robot doesn’t open trades and I also believe it the ma crossover and others please I want the ma crossover to be fixed.also add trade directions to parameter for both, only sell, or only buys. Please also correct the balance drawdown and equity drawdown if it’s not working.the ea would be carefully tested for assessment l. Also source code will be handed before Payment. Only 30bucks for budget
Profitable MT5 bot on XAUUSD 70+ USDIf you have profitable strategy or profitable EA on the gold pair without martingale / Hedge, then share me the EA with expiry time to back test and to test on the live market. Platform: MT5 pair: Gold Non-Martingale, No Hedging. Need Source Code
EA-Halftrend-STRICT FILTER 50+ USDThis indicator will code into MT5 EA. Trade on live, demo and strategy tester. No repaint, no redraw and stable on chart. 1. Include all inputs variable and value, Lots size in points adjustable, TP in points true or false adjustable, SL in points true or false adjustable, close position on opposite signal true or false, Use pending order true or false, use BE points true or false, use slippage point true or false
Ready Made Ninjatrader 100+ USDI’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy . Goals: Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression) Long-term survivability (not scalping hype) Requirements: Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ Fixed risk per trade Daily profit & loss limits Time/session filters Break-even & trailing stop logic Full NT8 strategy (not indicator) Nice to have: Backtest + optimization
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USDJe cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
from 3 to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders8
Arbitrage count0