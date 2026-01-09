FreelanceSections

I am requesting a quantitative audit of an existing trading strategy.

Specification

This is a request for a formal price quote only. No work should begin until the quote is accepted.
I am requesting a quantitative audit of an existing trading strategy.
Scope (strict):

10-year historical backtest

Full performance metrics (expectancy, win rate, profit factor, max drawdown, trade distribution)
Identification of logical flaws, bias, and overfitting

Rule-based corrections only if justified by data

Before/After comparison with out-of-sample validation

Important:
Any rule of the strategy may be modified or removed at your discretion, strictly if supported by statistical evidence.

Explicit exclusions:

No programming

No money management

No performance guarantees

No creative optimization or curve fitting

Process requirements:
Work must be split into milestones

Milestone 1: diagnostic only (original system backtest + failure analysis)
Proceeding further is conditional on the quality of Milestone 1

Deliverables:

Written technical report

Complete performance metrics

Clear list of rule changes with statistical justification

Data source disclosure

Any break-even or trailing stop adjustment must be justified through MAE/MFE analysis and must demonstrably improve expectancy, not only win rate or drawdown.

The strategy may be declared non-viable if supported by evidence.

Please provide:

Price

Timeline

Tools used

One example where you advised against deploying a strategy for technical reasons

I am paying for diagnostic accuracy and robustness, not for promises.
Thank you.

