This is a request for a formal price quote only. No work should begin until the quote is accepted.

I am requesting a quantitative audit of an existing trading strategy.

Scope (strict):





10-year historical backtest





Full performance metrics (expectancy, win rate, profit factor, max drawdown, trade distribution)

Identification of logical flaws, bias, and overfitting





Rule-based corrections only if justified by data





Before/After comparison with out-of-sample validation





Important:

Any rule of the strategy may be modified or removed at your discretion, strictly if supported by statistical evidence.





Explicit exclusions:





No programming





No money management





No performance guarantees





No creative optimization or curve fitting





Process requirements:

Work must be split into milestones





Milestone 1: diagnostic only (original system backtest + failure analysis)

Proceeding further is conditional on the quality of Milestone 1





Deliverables:





Written technical report





Complete performance metrics





Clear list of rule changes with statistical justification





Data source disclosure





Any break-even or trailing stop adjustment must be justified through MAE/MFE analysis and must demonstrably improve expectancy, not only win rate or drawdown.





The strategy may be declared non-viable if supported by evidence.





Please provide:





Price





Timeline





Tools used





One example where you advised against deploying a strategy for technical reasons





I am paying for diagnostic accuracy and robustness, not for promises.

Thank you.