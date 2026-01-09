Similar orders

Need Martingale Hedge EA. (another client) 500+ USD looking for EA using zone recovery strategy. would like to make small per cent daily with small drawdown. it is a martingale hedge system. Please make the entry based on your own judgement

I need trading bot for signal 40 - 50 USD Hi, is this signal enough for a bot to trade on attached images. its literally just a telegram channel I have access to, the trader avg's 10% weekly for the last 2 years, but I do not have the time to copy trade so wanted to find a solution, all he does is send TV screenshots of his entry/sl/tp and then sends updates as he manages the trade. I thought about hiring someone in a similar timezone to the trader (hes in

Modifiedea 30+ USD Please my robot doesn’t open trades and I also believe it the ma crossover and others please I want the ma crossover to be fixed.also add trade directions to parameter for both, only sell, or only buys. Please also correct the balance drawdown and equity drawdown if it’s not working.the ea would be carefully tested for assessment l. Also source code will be handed before Payment. Only 30bucks for budget

Modify Equity Protection EA with Email Alerts + Multi-Account Support 50 - 150 USD I need an MT4/MT5 EA modification. Requirements: 1. Equity protection based on DAILY and TOTAL drawdown 2. Automatically close all trades when limit is hit 3. Disable trading after drawdown hit 4. Email notification when: - Daily loss limit reached - Total loss limit reached 5. EA must work on multiple accounts simultaneously 6. Clean and error-free code 7. Compatible with MT5 (or MT4 mention yours)

Profitable MT5 bot on XAUUSD 70+ USD If you have profitable strategy or profitable EA on the gold pair without martingale / Hedge, then share me the EA with expiry time to back test and to test on the live market. Platform: MT5 pair: Gold Non-Martingale, No Hedging. Need Source Code

MT5 (MQL5) EA — Port my Python DC-WAD Donchian strategy (tick-driven, state machine, partial TP, PSAR/Stoch trailing, optional retracement) 50 - 150 USD I have a working Python backtester for my “DC-WAD Donchian” strategy. I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for live trading that matches the Python logic as closely as possible ( no lookahead ). ✅ Critical requirement (must accept) EA must be tick-driven for entries/exits (touch logic). Bar-close approximation is not acceptable . Timeframes Strategy runs on a single Setup Timeframe (HTF) (user input, e.g

EA-Halftrend-STRICT FILTER 50+ USD This indicator will code into MT5 EA. Trade on live, demo and strategy tester. No repaint, no redraw and stable on chart. 1. Include all inputs variable and value, Lots size in points adjustable, TP in points true or false adjustable, SL in points true or false adjustable, close position on opposite signal true or false, Use pending order true or false, use BE points true or false, use slippage point true or false

I want to create an automated robot that trades gold in a secure way with a stop loss 30+ USD Good day, I am searching the very high level expert, which could create the auto-trade robot and I would like to order the trading robot for GOLD XAU/USD auto-trade on MetaTrader. I could pay a lot for the institutional grade auto-trade robot, just contact me and let me know what level of the robot you could offer and we will negotiate the price

Looking to purchase a source file for a Gold/US30 Expert advisor. 50 - 300 USD Looking to purchase a EA for Gold and US30 with source Requirements: must have proper built in Risk Management Must yield good profit factor and recovery Factor Must work on any Broker Must have less than 15% drawdown Year over Year Z-Score should be high Consecutive Profits Must Outweigh Consecutive losses atleast 3/1 Must be able to work on accounts from 100USD and up Testing must be based off of real Tick Values