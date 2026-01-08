FreelanceSections

I need trading bot for signal

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Hi, is this signal enough for a bot to trade on attached images.

its literally just a telegram channel I have access to, the trader avg's 10% weekly for the last 2 years, but I do not have the time to copy trade so wanted to find a solution, all he does is send TV screenshots of his entry/sl/tp and then sends updates as he manages the trade. I thought about hiring someone in a similar timezone to the trader (hes in dubai) to have them copy trade for me using my funds via api access





Files:

JPEG
6F1CE118-6F8C-44E5-9983-7F9D6DE188D8.jpeg
187.8 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(392)
Projects
543
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Working
Published: 11 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(14)
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(19)
Projects
27
26%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
7%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(10)
Projects
12
58%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Developer 8
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(3)
Projects
6
17%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
50%
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(9)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
Similar orders
Looking to purchase a source file for a Gold/US30 Expert advisor. 50 - 300 USD
Looking to purchase a EA for Gold and US30 with source Requirements: must have proper built in Risk Management Must yield good profit factor and recovery Factor Must work on any Broker Must have less than 15% drawdown Year over Year Z-Score should be high Consecutive Profits Must Outweigh Consecutive losses atleast 3/1 Must be able to work on accounts from 100USD and up Testing must be based off of real Tick Values
Ready Made Ninjatrader 100+ USD
I’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy . Goals: Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression) Long-term survivability (not scalping hype) Requirements: Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ Fixed risk per trade Daily profit & loss limits Time/session filters Break-even & trailing stop logic Full NT8 strategy (not indicator) Nice to have: Backtest + optimization
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USD
Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
XAGUSD–MCX Silver Cross-Market Arbitrage Trading Bot 30 - 50 USD
🧠 Project Overview We require an automated trading system that performs statistical arbitrage between: XAGUSD (MT5 account) MCX Silver (separate broker / API / account) The bot will calculate custom percentage movement from a daily anchor time and trade based on spread convergence, not broker-provided percentage values. --- 🧩 Core Concept The system must: 1. Capture daily anchor prices at 11:30 PM IST 2. Compute
MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD
Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need
Modification of an exisiting system 49+ USD
im looking for a skilled coder who can modify my existing EA and indicator. I want a signal created when my custome indicators,( a channel and a few fiilters)align at certain conditions. The EA entry options are good as they are once a signal is produced, The main job is mainly on a differnt signal to be produced under different condttions, and an indicator which just draws an arrow along with channel for backtesting
Convert a Simple TradingView Script to ATAS Indicator 50+ USD
Hello, I have a very simple TradingView (Pine Script) indicator that I want to be converted and implemented in ATAS . The logic is straightforward, with no complex calculations or strategy execution. I will provide the TradingView script and full explanation of how it works . What I Need: Convert the existing TradingView script logic to ATAS Ensure the indicator behaves the same way as on TradingView Clean
Ninjatrader 8 bot 200+ USD
hello great developer We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us please check the video for better understanding Here is first video: https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5 Here is Second video
News trading box based on the MQL5 economic calendar 35+ USD
I already have a preliminary economic calendar panel. I need to optimize it to add trading functions and UI elements. What I'm looking for is an interactive control panel for trading
Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff 50 - 150 USD
Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik

Project information

Budget
40 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)

Customer

(28)
Placed orders183
Arbitrage count0